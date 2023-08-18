Long duration energy storage: Mercia Power Response and RheEnergise eye 100MW in UK

Flexible power specialist Mercia Power Response is teaming up with pumped hydro developer RheEnergise with a view to deploying as much as 100MW of long duration energy storage capacity in the UK by the end of the decade, the two firms have announced

As part of an agreement announced this week, the firms plan to explore potential suitable sites across the UK for deploying RheEnergise's long-duration hydro-energy storage technology, dubbed 'High Density Hydro' (HD Hydro).

Using Mercia Power Response's (Mercia PR) existing grid connections - which include 40 sites with a combined capacity of 263MW, in addition to a number of further sites under development and construction - the firm said it believed RheEnergise's HD Hydro storage technology could offer a complementary, low carbon solution to its portfolio.

As part of the partnership, Mercia PR said its industry partners would also provide market expertise in energy trading and forecasting to help RheEnergise optimise its grid-connected energy storage projects.

Graham White, Mercia PR's CEO, called the partnership "very exciting", adding the company sees "enormous potential for HD Hydro deployment as a future low-carbon alternative to our existing gas-powered assets."

Rather than using water, the HD Hydro storage system uses an "environmentally benign" fluid that is 2.5 times denser than water, and which can provide 2.5 times more power when compared to a conventional low-density hydro-power system, according to RheEnergise.

Moreover, the firm claims its system is low-cost, energy efficient and can be developed and deployed rapidly. As such, it can be deployed beneath the surface of hills rather than mountains, which RheEnergise said could open up "massive opportunities" in the UK and around the world.

RheEnergise's CEO Stephen Crosher said Mercia PR's experience in flexible power response and its knowledge of the UK energy system would be "hugely beneficial" in helping the deploy the technology around the UK.

"Our HD Hydro technology can provide medium and long duration energy storage, which is becoming increasingly important as the UK moves towards net zero and with a UK energy system that is increasingly reliant on intermittent renewables," he said.

