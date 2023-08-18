CowCredits: Mootral sells 3,000 cattle-generated carbon offsets to UK firms

Climate technology company Mootral claims it has now sold 3,000 of its 'CowCredits' to "well known" UK businesses seeking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

Unveiling the sales figures earlier this week, the British-Swiss agritech company said the carbon credits were backed by the roll-out of its natural feed supplement at UK dairy farms, a product the company claims can reduce methane emissions from cows by 38 per cent.

Mootral said the demand for its CowCredits were demonstrated strong appetite for supporting local climate projects from corporates looking for high-integrity ways to offset their greenhouse gas footprint.

"The impact of CowCredits is real," said Thomas Hafner, CEO of Mootral. "It's immediate, it's permanent, and it's happening now on UK farms. Our product development is led by the belief that embedding health benefits, productivity gains and taking care of farmer economics, are critical to wide scale adoption of methane reduction solutions in animal agriculture.

"The farmers benefiting from CowCredits prove such a transition is not only possible, but that it makes good commercial sense."

In an additional quote provided to BusinessGreen, Hafner revealed that one of the firms to have bought CowCredits was well-known financial services brand.

"Mootral's CowCredits programme enables farmers to generate carbon credits to offset the cost of the feed, while also taking advantage of additional financial benefits that come with having more productive and healthier animals," he said. "The entire batch of credits was snapped up by well known UK businesses, including a household brand in financial services."

Mootral has said each CowCredit it sells roughly represents the reduction of one tonne of CO2 equivalent, with each credit independently audited and issued by standards body Verra.

The proceeds from their sale to businesses are to be paid back to the farmers to subsidise the cost of the feed, Mootral said, arguing that the overall process "creates value for everyone: farmers, producers, consumers and governments".

Leonie Nazemi, head of sourcing and portfolio management at carbon credit wholesaler ClimatePartner, said the firm was "proud" to count Mootral in its project portfolio.

"Companies are increasingly looking for high-quality climate projects in Europe and are willing to pay a premium for them," she said. "Mootral now offers the opportunity to support a European and very innovative climate project for a company's climate action journey. It's great to see market demand being met with products that place an emphasis on local impact and transparency."

