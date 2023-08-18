Companies ignore climate adaptation at their peril

clock • 5 min read
Companies ignore climate adaptation at their peril

Organisations are currently locked into a ‘mitigation mindset’ that ignores adaptation risks, writes Emapsite’s Ben Ruhrmund

Climate change response has finally become a priority for most businesses - with good reason. The UK government has been warned of 61 climate risks cutting across multiple sectors of society, with a wide...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Dreams of heating homes or powering cars with hydrogen must be abandoned

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Report: Global voluntary carbon credit market primed to reach $250bn by 2030

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

SBTi: Companies setting science-based climate goals now make up third of global economy

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

Study: A-level students want green jobs, but struggle to afford relevant university degrees

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
05

Ecosia adds fossil fuel label to top banks and investors in internet search results

18 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Management

SBTi: Companies setting science-based climate goals now make up third of global economy

The corporate climate target standards body reveals 87 per cent increase in number of firms worldwide setting science-based targets last year, with second highest number based in UK

Amber Rolt
clock 17 August 2023 • 3 min read
Dr David Pugh: 'There are no competitors when it comes to sustainability - and it's not a market'
Management

Dr David Pugh: 'There are no competitors when it comes to sustainability - and it's not a market'

The Digital Catapult’s head of sustainability, Dr David Pugh, reflects on learning the green ropes as a teen working in Marks & Spencer and the importance of commercialising the ‘twin transition’

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 August 2023 • 6 min read
There are estimated to be 5.5 million small businesses in the UK | Credit: iStock
Management

Blue-chip bosses call on UK trade groups to establish sector-based net zero plans

Net Zero Council calls on sectors of UK economy to start delivering climate plans as government launches new business climate hub website

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 August 2023 • 4 min read