Offshore wind: Report warns 'inflexible' rules risk stifling developers at £1.5bn cost to UK bills

Offshore wind developers risk being stymied by "inflexible" red tape in the government's flagship renewable power scheme, which could see billpayers miss out on low-cost, green energy to the tune of £1.5bn a year, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

Fresh analysis published today by the think tank warns that few proposed offshore wind projects could make it past Treasury rules in order to take part in the upcoming Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction next month, thereby potentially holding back the rollout of UK renewable power capacity.

After China, the UK's offshore wind fleet is the second largest in the world, boasting almost 14GW of capacity at present, which has largely been achieved through the CfD programme, which auctions contracts for renewables developers which offer a guaranteed price for the electricity they generate.

Moreover, the government is aiming to increase the UK's offshore wind capacity fivefold over the remainder of the decade to reach 50GW by 2030, which if achieved could potentially make the UK a net exporter of electricity, with peak winter domestic power consumption currently reaching around 48GW

However, wind farm developers are now facing a variety of challenges, with supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures pushing up the costs of building new turbines, and ECIU warned today that Treasury red tape could further stifle development in the UK, in what it argues would be a major setback for billpayers and government green energy goals.

As the UK's wholesale electricity price is largely set by the price of fossil gas - which has soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - offshore wind farms are set to produce electricity at a far lower cost, which is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable as the gas price is not expected to fall significantly until potentially into the 2030s.

As such, through the CfD scheme, both existing and new offshore wind farms would be contracted at a lower guaranteed electricity price than the wider wholesale power price in the UK, thereby delivering a saving for billpayers.

However, Treasury rules fail to take account of predictions that the gas price is set to stay high for the foreseeable and also place an "arbitrary" limit on the number of offshore wind farms that can be contracted through the CfD scheme, all of which serves to constrain developers, ECIU claims.

In a bid to try and combat inflationary pressures on renewables developers, the government recently announced plans to increase the budget for the next CfD auction round in September by £22m.

But ECIU said CfD budget increase would make "little difference" in enabling more offshore wind developers to secure contracts, as it "ignores the fact that renewables are predicted to save money, not add cost to bills".

As a result, ECIU energy analysis Jess Ralston said the Treasury's rules "seem to be actively working against" bringing down UK energy bills.

"Government seems to be focussed on North Sea gas licences and tax breaks for oil companies that won't bring down bills while tying up offshore wind farms that generate electricity cheaper than gas in red tape. What is going on?" she said.

"Even with inflation pushing costs up for offshore wind, it will still generate electricity much cheaper than gas power stations. Stifling wind farms pushes up bills."

These same Treasury rules also constrained the number of offshore wind farms securing contracts through in the previous CfD round last year, which didn't max out its allocated budget, missing out on a potential further 1GW of offshore wind capacity, and with it billpayer savings of £225m a year, ECIU said.

But the issue is set to be even more acute in next month's CfD auction, which the think tank warned could secure as little as around 2GW of new offshore wind capacity, far below a potential 7GW of low cost power it estimated could have been contracted, thereby costing billpayers £1.5bn a year.

It is far from the first time warnings have been made about the upcoming CfD auction, with energy trade bodies such as RenewableUK repeatedly voicing concerns that developers could struggle to make it through to secure contracts as it stands.

Just last month, developer Vattenfall announced it had suspended work on its 1.4GW Norfolk Boreas wind farm - one of the largest planned in the country - after costs for the project rose by 40 per cent. The decision prompted warnings that other developers could follow suit unless the government makes changes to the CfD scheme.

However, it is understood that the last possible date by which changes could have been made for next month's auction has already passed, with the results of the upcoming auction set to be announced on 7-8 September at the latest.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), however, said it did not recognise the figures on billpayer costs and savings estimated by the ECIU. It pointed out last year's CfD auction was "the largest ever", and that it had increased the budget for next month's auction "to reflect the large volume of eligible applications received".

"The UK is a world leader in renewable technologies, with the four largest operational offshore wind farms in the world providing enough capacity to power the equivalent of at least 10 million homes per year.

"Contracts for Difference is designed to protect generators against price fluctuations, and compares favourably to other international schemes. We understand there are supply chain pressures for the sector globally, and we are listening to their concerns."

