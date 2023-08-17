UK's Plastic Packaging Tax rakes in £276m for Treasury during first year

First official data on impact of the UK's Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) finds 40 per cent of plastic manufactured in or imported to UK last year was exempt from the tax

Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) receipts collected by HM Revenue and Customs totalled £276m during the first year of the environmental levy, official data published by the government today reveals.

First introduced on 1 April 2022, the Plastic Packaging Tax applies to manufacturers and importers of plastic packaging components which contain less than 30 per cent recycled plastic, in a bid to provide an economic incentive for the collection and recycling of plastic waste. The government had previously said it expected the tax to impact around 20,000 businesses in the UK.

Today, however, the government released the first full-year data looking at the impact of the levy, which shows more than 4,100 businesses have registered to the tax as of August 2023.

The data - which covers the 2022-23 financial year - also shows that the majority of the 3,500 tonnes of plastic packaging manufactured in and imported to the UK last year was exempt or relieved from the tax, with 39 per cent of that material declared as taxable.

Of the remaining 61 per cent of the material, around 40 per cent - just under 1,400 tonnes - was exempt from the tax because it met the PPT's minimum recycled plastic content threshold, while just over a fifth was either exported, intended for export or converted. Less than one per cent was also exempt from the tax because it was used for the immediate packaging of human medicines, according to HM Revenue and Customs.

Businesses which manufacture or import plastic packaging into the UK must declare the amount of plastic packaging manufactured or imported to HMRC if they handle 10 tonnes or more of plastic packaging within a 12-month period. The tax was initially charged at a rate of £200 per tonne, but in April this year it increased to £210.82 per tonne, which is estimated to add around £4.20 to the cost of a 20kg package, for example.

The government is also eyeing tweaks to rules governing the PPT in order to support the development of the emerging advanced chemicals recycling sector, which it believes could offer "a complementary route for plastic waste which can't be mechanically recycled" by breaking down plastic waste to a molecular level to produce feedstocks for new products.

Steve Gough, CEO at recycling compliance scheme Valpak, said the data shone a "useful spotlight" on the current state of the plastic packaging market and the extent to which plastic packaging is imported into the UK.

"The report also demonstrates the positive progress the industry has made with 40 per cent of plastic packaging exempt from the levy because it was manufactured with over 30 per cent recycled content," he said.

"With over a year since the tax was introduced as well as further innovation and investment in long-term sustainable packaging solutions, we hope to see further progress over the coming years as we accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

"The key for businesses will be establishing strong processes driven by tech and data that allow them to take a full view of their footprint and identify the changes they can make that will have the biggest positive impact," he added.

