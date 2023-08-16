Stonewater agrees £200m sustainability-linked loan to help retrofit 36,000 homes

Fresh finance will allow the housing association to retrofit its existing stock in order to achieve at least EPC C earlier than 2030

Stonewater, one of the UK's largest housing associations, has secured a £200m sustainability-linked loan from Lloyds Bank, as part of its drive to ensure all 36,000 homes it manages across central and south east England meet at least a C rating for energy efficiency before the end of the decade.

Stonewater, which owns and manages homes for more than 78,000 customers across the region, said it had refinanced an existing £125m finance facility with the bank, increased it by a further £75m, and linked the loan's interest to the achievement of several green goals.

The housing association said it had transitioned the financial facility to a sustainability-linked loan, which is to be measured against it delivering on three key performance indicators (KPIs) to receive covenants on its funding.

The main goal requires Stonewater to retrofit its existing housing stock to above current minimum energy efficiency regulations, so that all of its properties achieve least EPC (energy performance certificate) level C before 2030, in line with government targets, it said.

Secondly, the association said it would also look to increase the energy efficiency standard of its new homes to "beyond minimum planning regulations".

Anne Costain, Stonewater's chief financial officer, described the loan facility deal with Lloyds Bank as an "important agreement" that would support its efforts to develop "more a affordable, lower carbon homes,

"It is also a clear demonstration of the financial strength of our organisation, which allows us to focus on existing customers, while delivering much-needed affordable homes for others in society," she said.

Ray Tierney, regional head of housing at Lloyds Bank, said tackling climate change and meeting demand for quality housing are both "issues that will define the next decade".

"Stonewater is already taking the lead in meeting its responsibilities and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to be ambitious in being sustainable and helping communities across the UK."

