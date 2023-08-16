Ella's Kitchen and RSPB plot UK wildflower and grassland habitat restoration drive

Children's food brand Ella's Kitchen is teaming up with nature conservation charity RSPB in a bid to protect and restore 30 million square feet of UK wildflower meadows and grassland by the end of the decade, as part of a long-term biodiversity partnership between the organisations announced today.

The new partnership, dubbed '30 by 30', aims to protect and restore the homes of pollinators such as birds, bees, and bugs by addressing declining wildflower habitats in the UK.

The first three years of the partnership are set to be dedicated to the restoration and protection of 15 million square feet of land, followed by an ambition to deliver a further 16 million square feet by 2030, they said.

Throughout the partnership, RSPB said it would manage and monitor biodiversity change and species abundance across project areas in order to measure its impact on birds, bees and bugs.

The UK has lost a greater proportion of wildlife and species to human activity than any country in the G7, and also lost 97 per cent of its wildflower meadows - around three million hectares, or an area larger than the size of Wales - in the last century, according to RSPB.

But Beccy Speight, CEO at RSPB stressed that it was "not too late to intervene" to protect nature from threats such as destruction of habitats, pesticide use and climate change.

"Businesses have a crucial role to play in addressing the dual nature and climate crises, and partnerships like this that seek to restore and sustainably manage ecosystems and restore the biodiversity that we all rely on are so important," she said. "I'm delighted to see our reserves working side by side with Ella's Kitchen in their drive to help pollinators and feed future generations, while protecting and restoring spaces that are vital for nature."

The partnership is aimed at supporting and transforming species-poor grassland into meadows by planting a mix of wildflowers including buttercups and yellow rattle, which RSPB said could provide habitats for insects such as the Green Hairstreak Butterfly - the only green butterfly native to the UK.

Moreover, the two organisations said they would seek to protect existing wildflower and grassland meadows that are vulnerable to climate change and erosion. Such projects are expected to include protecting and maintaining the rare Scottish machair on the island of Tree, which is home to endangered insects including the Great Yellow Bumblebee - one of the UK's rarest bees - as well as the endangered Corncrake and Lapwing which rely on machair to feed, they explained.

Ella's Kitchen said the partnership with RSPB would add to its broader sustainability commitments, including its science-based climate goals as well as its work with rewilding and conservation partners Trees for Life. The company also recently pledged to ensure 75 per cent of its food pouches are fully recyclable by the end of 2024.

"By working with the RSPB not only can we help protect and restore vital wildflower habitats across the UK, we want to continue to learn about the challenges our little ones face and how we can tackle them," said Mark Cuddinghan, CEO of Ella's Kitchen. "Only by acting together can nature win and we can help to ensure that every little one grows up on a healthy planet, that has plenty of food, and which is buzzing with life."

