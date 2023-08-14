'UK first': Innovate Recycle opens carpet recycling plant in Northampton

Innovate Recycle has opened what it claims is the UK's first carpet recycling plant in Northampton, where the firm plans to extract plastics from tens of thousands of tonnes of old carpet each year for use in industries such as automotive and 3D printing.

Capable of processing up to 27,000 tonnes of end-of-life retail, public sector and domestic carpets per year, the facility uses a patented process to extract an estimated 20,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year for use in a variety of new products, according to the firm.

In addition, the company has also developed a new accreditation programme designed to verify the recyclability of individual carpet ranges and provide information to consumers on how to recycle their old carpets.

At present, around 98 per cent of the estimated 500,000 tonnes of end-of-life carpet produced in the UK each year ends up in landfill or sent for incineration, which are increasingly costly processes waste handlers, as well as being associated with negative climate and environmental impacts.

But Innovate Recycle claims retrieving the polypropylene used in old carpets reduces the carbon impact of carpets "considerably", potentially by as much as 1.6 kg of CO2 per kilogram of carpet.

The firm said it hoped the Northampton facility - which is powered by wind and solar from the adjacent Chelveston Renewable Energy Park - would mark the first of a network of carpet recycling plants it is aiming to develop around the UK over the next decade.

Joseph Eccleston, founder & CEO of Innovate Recycle, said the new facility would further enhance the firm's efforts to tackle a "shameful waste of valuable resources".

"Innovate Recycle is on a mission to transform how the carpet industry handles end-of-life products and to return materials, such as reclaimed polypropylene to the UK manufacturing supply chain," he said. "It's fantastic to have our first site operational to start making a positive impact on the carpet industry."

Partly as a result of recent advances in 3D printing and injection moulding technology, the recycled polypropylene market is expected to reach £10.5bn in 2029, according to Innovate Recycle.

In support of its vision, meanwhile, the firm has also secured a further £750,000 backing from investor Active Partners, which has previously invested in household brands such as Soho House, fast food chain Leon and cycling clothing brand Rapha.

It takes Innovate Recycle's total investment to date to £7.6m, which includes £2.35m from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership and the UK government-backed Getting Building Fund.

The latest investment from Active Partners is being earmarked to help improve the quality of the component materials produced by Innovate Recycling, and to also secure buyers for the polypropylene and diversify the materials they can recycle, the firm said.

Tom Profumo, partner at Active Partners, described the Northampton carpet recycling plant as an "important new contribution" to the UK's circular economy, creating more supply of recycled materials for reuse and driving vital change in the textile industry, starting with carpets.

"As investors backing businesses at the forefront of consumer behavioural change, we are excited to support Innovate Recycle to increase circularity in the textiles industry, providing more sustainable options to retailers and consumers alike," he said.

