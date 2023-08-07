Net zero row: Starmer warns Sunak is giving up on 'greatest economic opportunity of the 21st century'

Rishi Sunak is facing growing pressure from colleagues, political opponents, business leaders, and campaigners to stop sowing confusion over the UK's green policy direction, amid warnings that mixed messages from Ministers on the government's net zero strategy will hurt investment and further undermine the Conservatives' chances at the next election.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey yesterday urged the Prime Minister to not weaken the government's climate ambitions, warning that diluting current commitments would cost the Conservatives at the next election.

"In order to win the next election, we need to continue to show that we care about the environment,' she told the paper. "We also need to show that there is a way to do that which doesn't put burdens on hard-working people."

Coffey, who is tipped for a demotion at the next ministerial reshuffle, spoke to the paper after two tumultuous weeks for the UK's green policy landscape triggered by the Conservatives' narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election at the end of July. The win, which saw the Conservatives majority whittled down from 7,120 to 495, was widely attributed to the government's opposition to the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) into the outer London borough. It has subsequently prompted the government to cast doubt over the future of a number of green policies, as it seeks to create a clear dividing line with Labour on a raft of environmental policy issues.

Ministers have since signalled their intention to roll back low traffic schemes, ease energy efficiency rules for landlords, and delay packaging waste rules. Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, flew to Aberdeen last week to reiterate his support for a new wave of oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea.

The moves have been accompanied by calls from influential Tory backbenchers and even some Ministers for a wider re-think of the government's net zero strategy, including lobbying for a delay to plans to transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Today, former Home Secretary Priti Patel became the latest high profile figure to attack the government's current plans, as she called for a rethink of net zero targets and an end to plans to ban the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans from 2030.

Writing in the Sun, she said: "The British people are not cash cows ready to be milked and have their freedoms sacrificed at the altar of a twisted and dogmatic green outlook. Sun readers know that the way to improve our environment and tackle climate change is through a commonsense approach that carries the confidence of the public rather than trying to shame and punish them."

Patel provided no indication as to what this "commonsense approach" entailed, beyond endorsing the Sun's new campaign for the government to ditch targets to increase sales of EVs and continue to freeze fuel duty.

However, the attacks on environmental policies have sparked a flurry of warnings from opposition politicians, business leaders, investors, and pollsters that any rolling back of climate policies would put the UK out of step with its major economic competitors and lead to significant investment in clean technologies moving abroad.

Writing for BusinessGreen this morning, Nigel Pocklington, CEO of Good Energy, said the government was "completely out of touch" with modern concerns. "Businesses are ready to deploy the solutions - renewables, electrification of heat and transport, a green economy creating hundreds of thousands of jobs," he wrote. "All that is missing is the political will. But our government seems to be going backwards rather than forwards."

Meanwhile in the Times, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Sunak of "putting short-term political tactics over the long-term national interest" by failing to enact energy policies that would bring down bills, enhance energy security, and reduce emissions.

He again slammed the government for failing to overturn the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, warning that "every turbine we fail to build is a gift to Putin, who has strangled the international gas market we are hooked to".

Of the government's ongoing promotion of domestic oil and gas production activity, Starmer stressed Labour would not revoke any licenses issued before the next election, but insisted he was committed to a "managed transition" which would protect jobs and enable the UK to become a clean energy superpower.

"We know that new licenses won't boost energy security because the yield will be sold on the international markets," he wrote. "And we know ‘maxing out' every drop from the North Sea, the government's new position, will accelerate the climate crisis. The Prime Minister's argument is bogus and he knows it."

The Labour Leader also accused the government of "trying to create a cultural wedge between motorists and those who want to tackle change", adding that this would not work because British people "overwhelming both drive cars and care about climate change".

Starmer argued that Sunak was about to press ahead with a short-termist energy policy that would keep bills high for consumers and drive investment out of Britain because it was easier than pushing back against climate sceptic factions in the Conservative Party. "Rishi Sunak wants to give up on the greatest economic opportunity of the 21st century because it requires taking on his party," he said.

The intervention came as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a major expansion of financial support for people affected by the upcoming expansion of the capital's ULEZ, meaning that every Londoner with a polluting car that faces charges under the scheme is now able to receive a grant of up to £2,000 to support an upgrade.

Meanwhile, as Just Stop Oil continues to stage high-profile protests against the government's failure to follow climate scientists' advice and end all new oil and gas exploration, Labour is also facing growing pressure from activists to ramp up its climate policy plans.

On Friday, protests were held by youth climate group Green New Deal rising outside the constituency offices of senior Labour MPs, including Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner, Peter Kyle, Ben Bradshaw, Ian Murray, Daniel Zeichner, Pat McFadden, and Jo Stevens.

The group said it would hold protests every Friday until Labour backs a "transformative Green New Deal", as part of a campaign dubbed 'Labour: Be Bold'.

"It is only week four of our campaign and we are making good progress," said Hannah Martin, co-director of Green New Deal Rising. "Labour MPs are accepting our demands and agreeing to meet with us. They know a Green New Deal is popular with voters and important to our communities."

