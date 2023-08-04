'Only right': Government unveils plans to ensure fairer prices for heat network customers

Hundreds of thousands of heat network customers could benefit from fairer energy prices, as well as lower carbon emissions, under extended consumer protection plans outlined today by government.

The proposals, which were unveiled alongside the launch of a consultation with energy regulator Ofgem on the future of the fast-expanding heat networks sector, would allow homes and businesses supplied by heat networks to benefit from consumer protections currently only afforded to those on traditional gas and electricity contracts.

The government said the reforms were designed to result in fairer prices for those households and businesses on heat networks, as well as better consumer protection for vulnerable customers.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the plans should ultimately ensure fairer prices under any potential future price cap on energy bills, consistent standards for the quality of service and supply of heat from network operators, and rules to ensure regular and clearer billing.

Under the proposals, from 2025 Ofgem would have the power to impose fines on network operators in cases where homes and businesses have problems with disproportionate pricing, poor customer service, or poor reliability. The watchdog would also be able to demand that operators compensate customers for supply outages, while network firms would be required to keep a register of vulnerable customers.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said that as more homes and businesses are connected to heat networks it was "only right" that consumers are afforded appropriate consumer protections.

"We're investing millions to build new heat networks, reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating to communities across the country," he added. "Heat networks allow people to heat their homes more cleanly, while cutting their costs and reducing carbon emissions. They are also an important tool in our push for greater energy security and independence."

Heat networks offer a cost effective means of slashing emissions from heating and are a common feature in many other northern European countries.

The UK government has identified the technology as key part of its efforts to decarbonise heating, providing funding to a host of projects that aim to harness waste heat, combined heat and power plants, waste-to-energy plants, and geothermal energy to generate heat that can then be distributed to a number of properties in an area.

However, some heat network operators have been accused of overcharging customers who are effectively locked into a monopoly supplier, and last year the government had to rush to extend its energy bill subsidy scheme to ensure heat network customers did not face a huge increase in bills as fossil gas prices soared.

Caroline Bragg, interim CEO of the Association for Distributed Energy (ADE), welcomed the government's "long awaited" decision to consult with Ofgem on consumer protections for heat networks.

"If the UK is to successfully deliver on net zero, zero carbon heat networks must indisputably take centre stage as the primary heating solution for buildings, and so it is critical that the millions of businesses and households that will benefit from them are properly supported," she said.

"A low carbon, resilient and affordable energy future hinges on our collective commitment to clearing the barriers that stand in the way of widespread heat network adoption and rapidly scaling up deployment across the UK - to enable that, what we need to see next is regulation and zoning coming together to propel the exponential growth of heat networks."

Stephen Knight, director at non-profit Heat Trust, which has campaigned for consumer protection for heat network customers, added that while heat networks have a "key role" to play in the decarbonisation of heating in the UK, customer experiences must improve if consumers are to gain confidence in district and communal systems.

"Whilst many heat network customers get a reliable and value-for-money heating system, sadly, too many do not," he said. "Too often customers experience high prices, unreliable systems, and poor customer service.

"It is therefore critically important that this consultation helps deliver regulations that achieve tangible improvements in terms of price protection, reliability and service quality and we urge all those with an interest in the sector to respond."

The consultation's announcement follows the recent award of £22m in government funding to develop the UK's first system to draw heat from deep underground at the Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network to warm 3,800 local and public facilities in Cornwall.

The government also recently launched a £32m Heat Network Efficiency Scheme to make upgrades to old and inefficient heat networks, in a move that is expected to provide thousands of homes in England and Wales with cheaper, greener energy.

