'Significant step in the right direction': UK adopts ISSB climate disclosure standards

The UK government has confirmed it is to adopt climate-disclosure standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), as part of rules governing the corporate reporting of sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

The Department for Business and Trade yesterday confirmed its planned UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (UK SDS) will be based on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards issued earlier this summer by the ISSB.

The UK had previously used guidelines from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) when mandating the UK's largest listed companies, as well as private companies with more 500 employees and £500m in turnover, to disclose climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

The TCFD recommendations served as the basis for the ISSB standards, which were finalised earlier this summer.

By using IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, it is hoped information disclosed alongside financial statements will offer a more globally consistent means for investors to compare the environmental risks companies face, thereby aiding decision-making, supporting the efficient allocation of capital, and enabling the smooth running of the UK's capital markets.

The government said it now aims to have its version of the global standards ready for use by July 2024. "UK-endorsed standards will only divert from the global baseline if absolutely necessary for UK specific matters," it added.

The Department for Business and Trade also announced that it has established Technical Advisory and Policy and Implementation Committees to assist with the implementation of the resulting UK SDS.

Ultimately its hoped the adoption of ISSB climate-disclosure standards will help maintain London's attractiveness as a global financial centre.

Alexis Normand, co-founder and CEO of carbon accounting firm Greenly, described the UK's adoption of ISSB climate-disclosure standards as a "significant step in the right direction" when it comes to consolidating the fragmented landscape of climate risk disclosure frameworks globally.

"Whilst decisions over whether or how to enforce the rules will become clear in time, widespread adoption of these standards would improve the quality of information that market participants have access to and would provide investors with valuable information that will help them decide where to allocate capital," he said.

"Just like financial reporting, the hope is that reporting on sustainability issues will be taken into consideration when making resource-allocation decisions. Investment managers are often judged on their ability to provide good risk-adjusted returns.

"The adoption of these standards would help allocators of capital to make even more well-informed decisions moving forward when it comes to finding businesses that are best suited to providing long-term value."

The European Union and the United States are also working on their own rules to better standardise corporate climate risk reporting and crackdown on greenwashing.

The European Commission announced its new European Sustainability Reporting Standards on 31 July, estimating that the new rules will affect more than 50,000 companies subject to the bloc's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

The UK adoption of ISSB standards also coincides this week with The International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board's (IAASB) announcement of its proposed International Standard on Sustainability Assurance (ISSA) 5000 standard.

