'Antithetic to innovation': Is SBTi's net zero standard too restrictive for smaller businesses?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

As the Science Based Targets initiative prepares to downgrade companies that have failed to comply with its updated methodology, the group faces fresh warnings SMEs and high growth clean tech firms could struggle to verify their net zero goals

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has been accused of setting unrealistic expectations for smaller businesses and clean tech firms, in a report today which argues the target-certifying body's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Eni and Enfinium eye CCS system for North Wales energy-from-waste plant

How global climate action could unlock $145tr of benefits this century

Most read
01

Study: Heat pumps over four times more efficient than typical gas boilers

02 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Life in plastic, not so fantastic?: Barbie marker Mattel pranked by climate activists

02 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Climate meltdown': Scientists implore government to rethink approval for new fossil fuel projects

01 August 2023 • 6 min read
05

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read

More on Management

Credit: Bupa
Management

Nigel Sullivan: 'We're seeing an increase in exciting eco-start-ups'

Bupa's chief sustainability and people officer discusses working with 'exciting eco-start-ups' to enhance green corporate credentials and the importance of staying the course on sustainability

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 August 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

Making circularity 'mainstream': Arup and BITC publish circular business framework

Arup and Business in the Community report urges firms implementing circular principles to embrace 'emerging and disruptive' solutions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read
'New age of environmental responsibility': More than 50,000 companies to be impacted by new reporting rules
Management

'New age of environmental responsibility': More than 50,000 companies to be impacted by new reporting rules

Majority of companies reporting through CDP are already partially prepared for newly adopted European Sustainability Reporting Standards

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read