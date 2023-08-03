Sustainable island hopping? ZeroAvia inks supply deal with Spanish seaplane operator

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Sustainable island hopping? ZeroAvia inks supply deal with Spanish seaplane operator

ZeroAvia's engines are set to help Surcar Airlines deliver on its decarbonisation goals

Zero-emission aviation company ZeroAvia has announced a deal to supply hydrogen-electric engines to a newly-launched airline in the Canary Islands.

The deal, announced yesterday, will see the Cotswolds-based green aviation pioneer supply 600 Kw hydrogen-electric engines to seaplane operator Surcar Airlines, a firm operating out of the popular holiday destination.

The airline's fleet currently consists of two fossil-fuel powered Twin Otter seaplanes, but it plans to retrofit the seaplanes with hydrogen-electric engines so as to remove all in-flight emissions.

James Peck, chief customer officer at ZeroAvia, said the Spanish islands were a good location for the first generation of zero emission planes.

"The Canaries are a perfect use case for the earliest zero-emission flights, given the opportunity for replacing combustion engines on short island-to-island routes," he said. "Developing green options for inter-island travel will help further increase the appeal of one of Europe's most popular holiday destinations."

ZeroAvia said it was on track to achieve certification for its ZA600 engine for use in nine to 19 seat aircraft within the next "two to three" years. It added that it had a Memorandum of Understanding in place with plane manufacturer De Havilland Canada to develop a retrofit programme for its aircraft models, which includes the Twin Otter.

The firm's powertrain uses hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which is then used to power electric motors which turn the plane's propellers, with water the only emission resulting from the process.

Gerardo Morales-Hierro, founder and CEO of Surcar Airlines, also hailed the deal as a milestone for the fast-emerging green aviation sector. "Millions visit each year to see the incredible natural beauty and world heritage sites here in the Canary Islands," he said. "Climate change threatens this and our way of life. Working with ZeroAvia will help us to deliver cleaner flights, while also fostering positive impacts on the local community and the environment."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Government provides £22m boost to CfD clean energy auction pot

Reports: Shapps poised to back plans to tackle grid connection gridlock

Most read
01

Study: Heat pumps over four times more efficient than typical gas boilers

02 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Life in plastic, not so fantastic?: Barbie marker Mattel pranked by climate activists

02 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Significant step in the right direction': UK adopts ISSB climate disclosure standards

03 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Government advances hydrogen support regime, announces latest funding awards

02 August 2023 • 4 min read

More on Aviation

Credit: IAG
Aviation

IAG and Nova Pangaea Technologies plot 'first of its kind' UK SAF plant

UK production site for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is set to process non-food agricultural waste and wood residues into bioethanol

Charlotte Hall
clock 25 July 2023 • 3 min read
The Dornier 228 | Credit: ZeroAvia
Aviation

'Moving from promise to delivery': ZeroAvia completes first zero-emission test flights

UK-based company confirms 10 successful hydrogen-electric test flights using retrofitted aircraft

Amber Rolt
clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
'Twisted economics': UK trains four times more expensive than planes
Aviation

'Twisted economics': UK trains four times more expensive than planes

New Greenpeace analysis reveals how regulations across Europe are incentivising travel by plane, despite flying being five times more polluting than train travel - and the UK is one of the worst offenders

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read