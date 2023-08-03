Sustainable island hopping? ZeroAvia inks supply deal with Spanish seaplane operator

Zero-emission aviation company ZeroAvia has announced a deal to supply hydrogen-electric engines to a newly-launched airline in the Canary Islands.

The deal, announced yesterday, will see the Cotswolds-based green aviation pioneer supply 600 Kw hydrogen-electric engines to seaplane operator Surcar Airlines, a firm operating out of the popular holiday destination.

The airline's fleet currently consists of two fossil-fuel powered Twin Otter seaplanes, but it plans to retrofit the seaplanes with hydrogen-electric engines so as to remove all in-flight emissions.

James Peck, chief customer officer at ZeroAvia, said the Spanish islands were a good location for the first generation of zero emission planes.

"The Canaries are a perfect use case for the earliest zero-emission flights, given the opportunity for replacing combustion engines on short island-to-island routes," he said. "Developing green options for inter-island travel will help further increase the appeal of one of Europe's most popular holiday destinations."

ZeroAvia said it was on track to achieve certification for its ZA600 engine for use in nine to 19 seat aircraft within the next "two to three" years. It added that it had a Memorandum of Understanding in place with plane manufacturer De Havilland Canada to develop a retrofit programme for its aircraft models, which includes the Twin Otter.

The firm's powertrain uses hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which is then used to power electric motors which turn the plane's propellers, with water the only emission resulting from the process.

Gerardo Morales-Hierro, founder and CEO of Surcar Airlines, also hailed the deal as a milestone for the fast-emerging green aviation sector. "Millions visit each year to see the incredible natural beauty and world heritage sites here in the Canary Islands," he said. "Climate change threatens this and our way of life. Working with ZeroAvia will help us to deliver cleaner flights, while also fostering positive impacts on the local community and the environment."

