Investigation: Protected areas in England and Wales hit with 300,000 hours of raw sewage in 2022

Private water companies have been accused of treating the countryside "as a toilet", after an investigation revealed raw sewage was released into sensitive wildlife habitats in England and Wales for more than 300,000 hours last year.

An investigation published late yesterday by Greenpeace's journalism unit, Unearthed, found there were 1,193 raw sewage overflow events within 50 metres of a protected area last year, taking place at 515 locations over 305,963 hours.

To reach its conclusions, Greenpeace mapped water company sewage spillage data onto Sites of Special Scientific Interest, Special Area of Conservation, Special Protected Areas, and wetlands of international importance, known as Ramsar.

More than 38,000 hours of sewage were released into or within 50 metres of chalk streams in England last year, according to the investigation, putting one of the Earth's rarest habitats in jeapordy. More than 125,000 hours of sewage was released in the Brecon Beacons, while over 14,000 hours was spilled along the Solent and Dorset coastlines.

Just one conservation area in Environment Minister Trudy Harrison's Lake District constituency - the River Derwent and Bassenthwaite Lake - received 6,600 hours of sewage overflows, according to the findings.

Greenpeace said it had measured sewage spills in a 50 metre radius from protected areas as this is the government's own definition of a "high priority" sewage discharge site.

In a sewage pollution action plan published last Autumn, the government pledged to "improve" 75 per cent of pipes discharging into high priority areas by 2035, extending to all pipes in high priority areas by 2045.

Megan Corton Scott, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK, described the findings as "casualty figures from a war which nature is losing, badly".

"Private water companies treat our countryside as a toilet, and their vandalism doesn't stop at some of our most sensitive conservation areas," she said. "Beloved lakes, beaches and rivers, rare wildlife habitats, sites of special scientific interest are being sacrificed so water company bosses and shareholders can continue to reap huge profits."

Studies have found that sewage released into natural ecosystems dumps a host of harmful nutrients, pathogens, endocrine disruptors, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, recreational drugs, and pesticides into the environment.

The release of sewage into slow-moving water can also promote blooms of toxic blue green algae that can kill fish, aquatic plants, and animals that drink the water, while also causing severe illnesses in humans.

Greenpeace noted that these "harmful algal blooms" had been spotted in a number of lakes in England and Wales, including the Lake District's Lake Windermere and Derwentwater.

In response to the findings, a government spokesperson pointed to its recent move to increase the potential fines imposed on water companies that breach pollution rules and new powers given to the water regulator to prevent company shareholders from cashing in while firms fail to tackle pollution.

"Polluters must pay for their actions - so we are scrapping the cap on civil penalties and have given Ofwat new powers to toughen up rules on dividends so that people's bills do not reward environmental damage," a spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said. "And the Environment Agency has launched a major criminal investigation into potential non-compliance at wastewater treatment works by water companies."

The spokesperson said the Storm Overflow Reduction Plan launched last August - a plan to reduce sewage discharges during storms - set "strict new targets" for water companies and prioritised actioned in ecologically important sites.

But Greenpeace's Corton Scott slammed the government's approach, arguing it needed to crack down on water company shareholder profits if it wanted the industry to improve its poor environmental performance.

"The idea that the sewage industry could be shamed into doing the right thing has been tried and failed - nothing matters to them except profit," she said. "The only way to force them to clear up their mess is to make all of their dividends and bonuses dependent on actual results. Instead of long-term targets and empty threats, ministers should actually force the water companies to do the job we pay them for, starting now."

Greenpeace also warned that most of the work on spill reduction set out in the Storm Overflow Reduction Plan would not begin for over a decade.

