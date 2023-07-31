Octopus earmarks up to £2m for early-stage PV and battery storage business

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) has assigned up to £2m to create a new business focused on developing UK-based ground-mounted solar PV and co-located battery storage projects.

The new venture will target an initial project pipeline of over 350MW, with land rights and grid connection offers expected to be secured to facilitate future sale or further development.

The 100 per cent ORIT-owned business will also enjoy exclusive development services from newly formed developer BLC Energy, whose management team offers experience in both the UK electricity grid and securing land for renewable energy projects.

ORIT will initially invest £700,000, with an expected total investment of up to £2m to support the development costs of the business through to the end of 2025.

Moreover, Octopus' renewable infrastructure arm will have the exclusive right to provide further funding to progress the initial pipeline of projects to ready-to-build status between 2025 and 2029 by securing planning permissions and any other relevant consents, along with preferential rights to provide development funding to new pipeline identified by BLC Energy.

ORIT will also have the option to build or sell all projects developed for the business by BLC Energy once ready-to-build.

Phil Austin, chairman at ORIT, described the latest investment as an exciting addition to the firm's portfolio.

"Investing in the early stages of creating new renewable energy projects brings huge growth opportunities for ORIT, both from value creation through successfully delivering projects, and from the exclusive opportunity to invest into the construction of the sites once they are ready to build," he said.

"We are delighted to be working with BLC Energy to develop a large pipeline of impactful green energy projects that will help accelerate the energy transition and deliver clean, affordable, secure energy for decades to come."

