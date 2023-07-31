Octopus earmarks up to £2m for early-stage PV and battery storage business

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy Generation
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy Generation

Octopus to invest up to £2m in new business to create 'large pipeline' of ground-mounted solar PV and battery storage projects

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) has assigned up to £2m to create a new business focused on developing UK-based ground-mounted solar PV and co-located battery storage projects.

The new venture will target an initial project pipeline of over 350MW, with land rights and grid connection offers expected to be secured to facilitate future sale or further development.

The 100 per cent ORIT-owned business will also enjoy exclusive development services from newly formed developer BLC Energy, whose management team offers experience in both the UK electricity grid and securing land for renewable energy projects.

ORIT will initially invest £700,000, with an expected total investment of up to £2m to support the development costs of the business through to the end of 2025.

Moreover, Octopus' renewable infrastructure arm will have the exclusive right to provide further funding to progress the initial pipeline of projects to ready-to-build status between 2025 and 2029 by securing planning permissions and any other relevant consents, along with preferential rights to provide development funding to new pipeline identified by BLC Energy.

ORIT will also have the option to build or sell all projects developed for the business by BLC Energy once ready-to-build.

Phil Austin, chairman at ORIT, described the latest investment as an exciting addition to the firm's portfolio.

"Investing in the early stages of creating new renewable energy projects brings huge growth opportunities for ORIT, both from value creation through successfully delivering projects, and from the exclusive opportunity to invest into the construction of the sites once they are ready to build," he said.

"We are delighted to be working with BLC Energy to develop a large pipeline of impactful green energy projects that will help accelerate the energy transition and deliver clean, affordable, secure energy for decades to come."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'No public mandate for delay': PM warned he faces fierce resistance if UK green policy watered down

'Landmark decision': ULEZ expansion to go ahead after High Court rejects legal challenge

Most read
01

Sunak green lights wave of oil and gas licenses - and two further carbon capture hubs

31 July 2023 • 9 min read
02

Community Energy Together: Local solar collective unveils initial 36MW pipeline

31 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

31 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read
05

'Pouring fuel on the fire while the world burns': The green economy reacts to the government's oil and gas licensing round

31 July 2023 • 17 min read

More on Energy

Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
Energy

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

New analysis from think tank Ember states the biomass power station is 'by far' largest single emitter in UK power sector, but operator insists 'well-established science' confirms that it results in substantial emissions savings

Amber Rolt
clock 31 July 2023 • 5 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Energy

Wind and solar drive UK to flurry of fresh renewable power records in 2022

Official figures show renewables generated 41.5 per cent of the UK’s electricity last year, helping reduce exposure to expensive fossil gas

Amber Rolt
clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read
The new solar farm at The Royal Mint | Credit: The Royal Mint
Energy

Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

System comprising wind, solar, battery storage and combined heat and power to be used to power 38-acre coin manufacturing site in South Wales

Amber Rolt
clock 26 July 2023 • 2 min read