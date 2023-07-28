'Landmark decision': ULEZ expansion to go ahead after High Court rejects legal challenge

The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge against plans to expand London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), paving the way for the controversial vehicle charging policy to ahead as planned from the end of next month.

In a ruling announced this morning, the Court said the planning and decision making process behind City Hall's move to expand the ULEZ beyond its current city centre perimeter so that it covers almost the entirety of the Greater London boundary from 29 August was legally sound.

Conservative-led London borough councils from Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon - as well as Surrey County Council - had launched the legal challenged against the plans, which have been spearheaded by Labour's Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in a bid to reduce congestion and air pollution. It is estimated that more than £1m the five councils' public money was spent on the legal challenge.

The ULEZ already charges older, more polluting vehicles £12.50 a day to drive through central London, but the Mayor's plans mean that from next month that charge is also set to apply to all roads across an area reaching London's borders with the surrounding counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, and Surrey.

Green groups have hailed the policy as critical to incentivising electric vehicles and improving London's poor air quality, which is linked with thousands of deaths in the capital each year as well as a raft of other health and environmental issues, and studies have shown that the ULEZ has had a significant impact on driving down air pollution and emissions in the areas where it has been implemented.

However, the move has also angered some outer boroughs of the city where public transport links are not as reliable and more residents own cars.

But today the High Court dismissed the five council's legal challenge, ruling that the legal basis on which the Mayor made the decision to expand the ULEZ was sound, in line with previous decisions on introducing and expanding the policy as well as the Congestion Charge. Consultation materials were also deemed to have provided all the information people needed to make informed responses to the proposals.

Khan welcomed the High Court's "landmark decision" today as he said he remained committed to ensuring the ULEZ expansion goes ahead as planned on 29 August.

"This unambiguous decision today in the High Court allows us to press on with the difficult but vital task of cleaning up London's air and tackling the climate crisis," he said

However, the Mayor also said he would also "do everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have", as he promised to expand the existing £110m 'scrappage scheme' to support drivers in switching to less polluting cars to comply with the ULEZ "to nearly a million families who receive child benefit and all small businesses with up to 50 employees".

"The ULEZ has already reduced toxic nitrogen dioxide air pollution by nearly half in central London and a fifth in inner London," Khan added. "The coming expansion will see five million more Londoners being able to breathe clean air."

More than 90 per cent of cars driving regularly in outer London on an average day are ULEZ-compliant, according to Transport for London.

Councillor Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey Council, promised to respect the High Court's decision, but that the ruling was "incredibly disappointing".

"This has always been about protecting Surrey residents, many of whom will now be significantly socially and financially impacted by the mayor's decision as they go about essential, everyday journeys," he said.

The move to expand the ULEZ was highlighted by both the Conservative and Labour leadership as a deciding factor in last week's wafer-thin byelection result in the outer London Parliamentary seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which saw the Tories hold on to the seat by just under 500 votes.

Alongside Conservative claims that ULEZ expansion had cost Labour victory in Boris Johnson's former constituency, Labour candidate Danny Beales had previously said he wanted the expansion halted due to the cost-of-living crisis, while Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner similarly pinpointed the scheme's impact. Moreover, the leader of Kent County Council recently wrote to the Mayor of London formally calling for the reversal of the expansion of London's ULEZ.

The byelection result has since been seized upon by politicians and media figures opposed to ambitious green policy action as a reason for the government to row back on myriad aspects of its net zero plans, such as phasing out petrol and diesel car sales and gas boilers, even despite polling evidence consistently demonstrating very high levels of public support for going further and faster on climate and environmental action.

Reacting today's High Court ruling, Green Party London Assembly member Sian Berry said the ULEZ was a "vital" scheme. Berry also called on the government to offer more support to people outside central London to to lower polluting vehicles.

"Cleaning up London's air is not a political crusade but respect for a basic human right - the right to clean air," she said. "Everyone involved in the case said they wanted clean air, and now that the ULEZ has been confirmed as legal it is time for everyone to focus on how we support a successful implementation."

Greenpeace UK's policy director, Doug Parr, also welcome the Court's ruling. "The ULEZ has been a huge success since its introduction, almost halving harmful air pollution in central London, and its expansion is supported by a majority of Londoners," he said. "And as battery factories look to start up in the UK, the benefits of action like this for our future are clear.

"Those who feel that the ULEZ expansion is unfair should point the finger squarely at the government," he added. "Ministers rightly demand that legal limits for air pollution are met but have failed to adequately fund the car scrappage scheme.

"A government committed to solving the problems of air pollution in the capital should work with the Mayor to provide proper financial support for working people wanting to get rid of older, more polluting vehicles. The Prime Minister should step up to ensure that working families are supported and costs fall on those with the broadest shoulders."

