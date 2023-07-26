Low Carbon banks 'milestone' £400m investment to power renewables growth

Renewable energy investor Low Carbon has announced a fresh £400m injection from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company to help further grow its pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects across the UK, Europe and North America.

Building on an existing partnership between the two firms, Low Carbon said the investment announced yesterday would help expand its core capacity by providing liquidity for its pipeline of green energy projects through to 2025.

Low Carbon's founder and chief executive Roy Bedlow said the further strengthening of the strategic tie-up with MassMutual - a partnership which first began in November 2021 - formed a cornerstone of the investor achieving its longer-term target to deliver 20GW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade.

"With our joint focus of delivering long-term value from investment and a shared commitment to tackling climate change, the £400m investment announced today is a significant milestone for the partnership that will accelerate the deployment of renewable energy at scale," he said.

Ultimately, the two firms said they aimed to jointly build a leading, independent, global renewable power producer.

MassMutual's chief investment officer Eric Partlan said the firm's decision to back Low Carbon's ambitions reflected the latter's track record and leadership in developing, investing in, and operating large-scale renewable energy.

"We actively pursue opportunities to invest in climate solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy and our responsibility to generate long-term value for our policyowners," he said.

The announcement further adds to Low Carbon's track record of securing major investment, with the firm having in May raised £310m to support the development of large-scale solar PV projects in the UK and the Netherlands through debt financing from a host of leading international banking firms.

The firm established the financial facility last year to support its aim to develop 1GW of solar capacity across the two countries backed by an initial £230m from various banking partners.

