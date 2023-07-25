Government launches £8.85m skills competition to build UK green home retrofit 'army'

The government has said it is aiming to train up an "army" of 8,000 green homes retrofit and energy efficiency experts through an £8.85m funding competition for skills providers and accreditation schemes which officially launches today.

The Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition, which initially runs until the end of March next year, aims to make accredited energy efficiency training culminating in recognised NVQ qualifications or equivalent more widely available by offering it for free, or at costs heavily subsidised by the government, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Providers have until August 25 to apply for course funding, with training places to open later this year. Training is set to be delivered through either a retrofit assessor and retrofit coordinator package, or an insulation training scheme, the government explained.

Almost half of UK homes now boast an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above, but the government still faces a major task ahead to retrofit the remainder of the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock, which is among the worst in Europe for energy efficiency.

Moreover, with energy costs having soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, and the UK facing increasingly stretching decarbonisation targets, the need to better insulate homes has only become even more urgent, with the government under increasing pressure to stump up more support and policy clarity to help drive the market and skills for installing green home retrofits and low carbon heating.

The government has frequently faced heavy criticism for failing to deliver enough funding and support for energy efficiency, and it is currently far off track to meeting its goal of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028, according to the Climate Change Committee.

Just yesterday, the government indicated it may delay current requirements for landlords to ensure their rental properties meet EPC level C by 2028, prompting frustration from green groups.

But Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said the £8.85m skills training support launched today would give training providers the opportunity to offer courses needed to create a skilled workforce ready to join rapidly-growing markets.

"We're investing billions of pounds to improve energy efficiency across the country - saving households hundreds on their bills while making sure Britain's homes are fit for the future," he said. "We've already helped millions of people to do this, but we need an army of skilled professionals able to install insulation and other energy-saving measures in homes across the country."

The government claims to have offered £15m funding for skills training since 2020, delivering least 16,000 opportunities in the energy efficiency, retrofit and low carbon heating sectors.

The skills competition launched today is set to run alongside a £5m Heat Training Grant which opened last month and aims to train more than 10,000 low-carbon heating installers to work on heat pumps and heat networks by April 2025, the government said.

Derek Horrocks, chairman of the National Insulation Association and the National Home Decarbonisation Group, welcomed today's announcement, as he stressed that "building a workforce of sufficient size and skill" would be fundamental to achieving energy efficiency targets.

"Achievement of energy efficiency targets is vital to ensure that millions of people across the country can enjoy a warmer, healthier home," he said. "Our members look forward to collaborating with all those working to develop green skills and make this competition a success."

Retrofit Academy CEO David Pierpoint, meanwhile, described the new competition as an "essential vehicle" for increasing green retrofit skills capacity.

"It is essential we use this funding to unlock more talent, upskill workforces and drive the infrastructure required to decarbonise the UK housing stock and we intend to continue our partnerships with the government and industry to build on the 5,000 learners we have already enrolled onto our range of retrofit training courses," he said.

Ensuring the UK has requisite green skills capacity across every sector of the economy is increasingly seen as an urgent priority if the UK is to achieve its near-time climate goals and build a net zero economy over the long-term, with research frequently citing skills shortages in areas such as energy efficiency.

Another area of the economy singled out for shortages today is the nascent carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS) sector, where the UK faces a major uphill challenge to fill the gap in expertise needed to build a sufficient pipeline of domestic carbon capture capacity, according to Cogent Skills.

Research released today by the science and technology training non-profit today warns that a "bottleneck" in CCUS skills risks undermining the sector's potential to support the UK's net zero ambitions.

Government figures suggest CCUS could support up to 50,000 jobs by 2050, but the current scarcity of skills is being exacerbated by significant competition for such talent with other industries such as hydrogen and chemicals for certain roles, the research warns.

While the number of full-time employees in the sector more than doubled between 2014 and 2021, the report highlights a "significant gap" around the CCUS sector's current UK workforce with "few specialised routes" into the industry.

As such, Cogent Skills CEO Justine Fosh, said the sector faced a major uphill challenge to fill the gap in talent required to build deliver on the government's CCUS ambitions.

"CCUS is seen as a necessary solution to reduce emissions in heavy carbon-emitting sectors which use high temperature industrial processes and long-distance transport," she said. "But while there is no clear plan to develop a workforce to support future CCUS facilities, the sector is under pressure to meet the ambition of capturing up to 10Mt of CO2 per year by 2030."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.