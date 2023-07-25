More than 50 organisations urge UK government to accelerate e-scooter legalisation

More than 50 organisations have called on the government to "urgently" set a date for legalising the use of e-scooters in the UK, or risk falling further behind the rest of Europe in offering more sustainable, accessible and affordable urban transport options.

The call comes in an open letter published yesterday that has been signed by a raft of retailers, environmental charities, campaigners, local authorities, disabled people's organisations. It is also signed by micromobility operators Voi, Beryl, Dott, Ginger, Lime, Superpedestrian, Tier and Zwings.

The letter, which was organised by the non-profit Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), points out that the UK is now one of the only developed nations that has yet to either permanently legalise the use e-scooters, or commit to drawing up plans to do so, and that as such it risks of falling behind other European countries where e-scooters are more widely used and legalised.

At present, rental e-scooters are currently only available for use in the UK through government trials in around 24 towns and cities across England, and it remains illegal to use private e-scooters on public roads, with those in breach liable for fines of up to £300 and having six points added to their driving licence.

Even so, CoMoUK claims there are now around 2.3 million e-scooter riders in the UK who have collectively made as many as 34 million journeys with a "positive environmental and economic impact on cities and towns".

The letter therefore urges the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to press ahead with legislation to create a new class of powered light vehicles that would make e-scooters legal.

"The evidence from the trials is that e-scooters are incredibly popular, with huge demand from users, and the UK has been left as an international outlier by not introducing permanent legality," said Richard Dilks, CEO of CoMoUK. "To address the crisis levels of transport emissions in the UK and help people save money amid the cost-of-living crisis, the government can't delay any further."

The letter highlights that current e-scooter trials are due to end after May 2024, but that at present there is "no certainty" of these trials beyond spring next year, nor the ability of additional towns or cities to be able to include these services.

That "lack of certainty" combined with the fact that an estimated 750,000 privately owned and unregulated e-scooters are on UK roads "underscores the importance" of e-scooter legislation being included in the next King's Speech, the letter argues.

It also warns that "another extension to shared e-scooters does not address private e-scooters", as these private vehicles are unlikely to undergo regular maintenance by trained professionals or have government-mandated safety features.

"Private e-scooters can cause concern for road users particularly disabled people in addition to potentially being unsafe for riders, however, this is where legislation and regulation can make a positive difference," it states.

The letter cites the Clean Cities Campaign which recently found that UK cities are lagging behind other European cities in the rollout of shared and zero-emissions transport including e-scooters.

"Major shared transport operators stand ready to continue investing and improving transport across UK towns and cities, however, they require long-term certainty that would only come with legislation," it added.

Signatories to the letter include the Campaign for Better Transport, Clean Cities Campaign, London Cycling Campaign, Major Trauma Group, Northamptonshire Police, Pure Electric, Southampton Sight, Sustrans, Thomas Pocklington Trust, Transport Action Network, Urban Transport Group and Women in Transport.

A raft of local councils have also backed the letter, including Essex County Council, Milton Keynes City Council, North Northamptonshire Council, Somerset Council, West Northamptonshire Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The Department for Transport said it would introduce legislation to create a new Low speed Zero Emission Vehicle (LZEV) category "when parliamentary time allows" but did not commit to any specific timeline.

"We recognise the potential e-scooters have but safety must remain our priority with the aim of these trials to explore the wider impacts of e-scooters and helping us consider options for new regulations," the Department said in a statement. "Meanwhile, it is illegal to ride e-scooters on roads, cycle lanes or pavements outside trial areas."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.