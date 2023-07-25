Field scores £200m backing to build out 4.5GWh battery storage pipeline

London-based battery storage developer and operator Field has secured £200m backing to accelerate development of its 4.5GWh pipeline of grid-scale projects across the UK and Western Europe, it announced today.

The investment comes from DIF Capital Partners via its DIF Infrastructure VII fund, which marks the investor's second foray into the battery storage sector.

Field is already operating its first UK site, a 20MWh battery project in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and also has another four UK sites totalling 210MWh either already in, or close to starting, construction at Newport in South Wales, Blackburn in Lancashire, Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, and Auchteraw in the Scottish Highlands.

Amit Gudka, Field's CEO, said growing investment in battery storage was crucial for the UK to meet its net zero targets.

"The more we can build, the more effective mass-usage of wind and solar power will become," he said. "Our partnership with DIF Capital Partners will enable Field to accelerate the buildout of battery storage in the UK and across Europe. And it will help us build, develop and operate the storage we need to create a more reliable, flexible and greener grid."

DIF Capital Partners' deputy CEO and partner Gijs Voskuyl added: "We're very excited to make a second investment in the battery storage sector which we see as a critical component for the UK energy industry to reach net zero and which we see as highly complementary to DIF's extensive renewable energy portfolio. We are looking forward to working with the Field management team."

The news comes a day after Carlton Power was given the green light for a major £750m battery storage project in Greater Manchester, which it claims will be "the world's largest" once it comes online in 2025.

The 1GW-capacity project, which is set to be located at Carlton Power's Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park, was granted planning permission by Trafford Council last week.

