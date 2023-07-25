Gresham House secures £80m pension fund backing for green investment strategy

Bedfordshire and Staffordshire Pension Funds have committed £80m to Gresham House's sustainable infrastructure (BSIF) investment strategy, which has backed projects ranging from vertical farming to biodiversity protection.

The infrastructure projects, which include developments such as vertical farming, broadband rollout in remote communities, and 'habitat banks' for biodiversity, is expected to generate £600m in economic, social and environmental benefits for the areas, according to Gresham House.

As of yet, investments in BSIF have created more than 2,000 new careers, with around 5,000 jobs to be created by 2025/6, the firm claims. Moreover, it said more than 175,000 homes and businesses have been connected to full-fibre broadband, up to 98 per cent less water has been used through growing leafy greens instead of imported crops, which has generated 1,900 times less CO2 and "thousands of hectares of new biodiversity habitats".

Gresham House managing director of sustainable infrastructure Peter Bachmann said Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) funds were "vital" for using investments to transform the environmental and social credentials of areas, in order to create "a world that people actually want to retire into" while delivering returns for members.

"The support from Bedfordshire and Staffordshire Pension Funds, and our other institutional investors, is empowering us to continue directing capital into areas where real asset-based solutions can have the biggest impact," he said. "We look forward to developing new place-based investment solutions for their regions' challenges, creating even greater benefits for their members and local communities.

"By focusing on greenfield, mid-market (sub-£50m) platform opportunities, Gresham House's Sustainable Infrastructure team prioritises underfunded sectors that offer the potential for strong returns and certain further deal-flow, while providing hands-on support to the entrepreneurs and technologies making a tangible difference for people and planet."

The "place-based impact investing" approach already has raised £400m for BSIF and its sidecar funds, with LGPS funds already showing interest in the sustainability investing strategy.

"We are committed to creating positive environmental and social change for communities here in the East of England, which already plays host to a wide range of renewable energy infrastructure - our region is already playing a key role in the UK's transition to net zero," said Bedfordshire Pension Fund chair, Councillor Doug McMurdo. "The scale of infrastructure investment required presents compelling opportunities to help develop the critical assets that will improve lives and deliver lasting local economic and environmental benefits. This commitment will help us build on the region's reputation as a green leader, incorporating industry-leading sustainable infrastructure assets into the mix."

Staffordshire Pension Committee chair councillor Mike Sutherland added: "We are working hard to address the climate emergency and aid nature recovery throughout our region, home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the UK.BSIF's highly differentiated and diversified portfolio is designed not only to deliver strong financial returns but aligns well with Staffordshire's commitment to sustainable investment. We view this allocation as complementary to our core infrastructure exposure and allows us to meet our commitment to place-based impact investment here in the UK."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions

