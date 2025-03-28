US financial watchdog votes to drop legal defence of climate disclosure rules

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US Securities and Exchange Commission will no longer defend rules it adopted only a year ago that require firms to report on their climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions

The USA's top financial watchdog has voted to drop its legal defence of existing rules requiring companies to report on their emissions, green spending, and threats they face from global warming, in what...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

JP Morgan and State Street quit Climate Action 100+ investor group

Reports: UK to outline rules for ESG ratings industry as early as January 2024

More on Risk

US financial watchdog votes to drop legal defence of climate disclosure rules
Risk

US financial watchdog votes to drop legal defence of climate disclosure rules

US Securities and Exchange Commission will no longer defend rules it adopted only a year ago that require firms to report on their climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 28 March 2025 • 3 min read
'The fingerprints of climate change': ONS confirms food price inflation remains stubbornly high
Risk

'The fingerprints of climate change': ONS confirms food price inflation remains stubbornly high

UK inflation falls slightly to 2.8 per cent, but experts fear rising energy and food costs could push up prices in coming months

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 March 2025 • 3 min read
Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks
Risk

Heathrow fire shows just how vulnerable UK energy infrastructure is - we've simulated the major climate-related risks

Hayley J. Fowler, Colin Manning, and Sean Wilkinson, Newcastle University - The Conversation
clock 25 March 2025 • 5 min read