Geothermal Engineering and Exergy ink contract for 'UK first' geothermal plant

Global provider of clean energy technology Exergy International has penned a deal with Geothermal Engineering for the supply of 3MWe of renewable energy at the UK's first deep geothermal facility in Cornwall.

Exergy International, which specialises in Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems, confirmed this week that it has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the ORC power plant at the United Downs site.

The project, the first integrated deep geothermal project in the UK, plans to start producing 3MWe of energy and 10MWth of zero carbon heat by late 2024 to power a housing development at Langarth Garden Village, which is being delivered by Cornwall Council.

Under the terms of the contract Exergy said it will design and engineer the ORC system, manufacture the equipment, and develop the power plant. Its technology will utilise the "highly efficient" Radical Outflow Turbine to produce electricity exploring the heat of the geothermal fluid, it said.

It explained the condensing system is air-cooled to avoid any water consumption, and that being a closed loop cycle means that the power plant will not release any vapour into the atmosphere and will have a small footprint and "minimal" visual impact.

Exergy said it expects to complete the system in 18 months, in time for the plant to be commissioned by late 2024.

Once in operation, the firm estimates the plant could save more than 6,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year compared to the generation of conventional fossil fuel power.

The new partners said they expect the United Downs project to be the first of many they develop together under the terms of their agreement.

Luca Pozzoni, Exergy international's general manager, said the company is "excited" to embark on the partnership with Geothermal Engineering.

"The United Downs project will be a milestone in the development of the geothermal industry in the UK and will give us the valuable opportunity to contribute with our technology and expertise to kick-starting geothermal power generation in the country," he added.

"Under a structured long-term agreement with Geothermal Engineering, we will be able to partner for the development of future geothermal initiatives to unlock Europe's largely untapped geothermal potential and support the decarbonisation of our energy systems."

Ryan Law, chief executive of Geothermal Engineering, hailed geothermal heat as an "untapped renewable resource" with the potential to provide huge amounts of energy-efficient and carbon-free electricity and heat.

"Exergy is well known globally for their competence in the binary geothermal power sector and we are very pleased to be working with them on this landmark project in Cornwall," he added. "Our long-term agreement with Exergy will also enable us to develop a number of additional projects both in the UK and abroad."

Located near Redruth in Cornwall, the United Downs Deep Geothermal facility aims to harness naturally heat producing granite which can be found underneath much of Cornwall.

Two deep directional wells have already been successfully drilled for the plant, including a 5,275m-deep 'production' well, the deepest onshore well in the UK, and an 'injection' well which reaches down 2,393m.

The naturally-heated geothermal fluid will then be pumped to the surface and passed through the power plant to produce electricity, and then sent back underground via the injection well where it will percolate through the granite to reheat.

The partners explained this process means that geothermal energy produces "clean, green power with no waste product".

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.