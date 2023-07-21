New tool to monitor cement industry carbon commitments

New Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) tool aims to track low-carbon cement investments

A new tool to help policymakers, industry experts, academics, and the public track decarbonisation efforts across the global the cement industry has been launched by two of the sector's leading membership bodies.

Unveiled at an international inter-governmental meeting on clean energy taking place in India this week, the Green Cement Technology Tracker will monitor public announcements of low-carbon cement investments aligned to corporate climate goals consistent with the Paris Agreement.

Jointly developed by the GCCA and LeadIT in collaboration with the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, it is hoped the tool will help both accelerate tech adoption and support the cement industry as it looks to deliver on its net zero goals.

Cement is a key component in concrete, the second most-used material on Earth after water. However, its production is and energy and carbon intensive process, and as such it is responsible for an estimated seven per cent of global CO2 emissions.

The GCCA and its members account for 80 per cent of global cement production capacity outside of China, as well as including a number of key Chinese producers among its membership. As such, leading concrete manufacturers have pledged to eliminate emissions by 2050 in line with the GCCA's Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete, with a host of major firms ramping up investment in emerging low carbon and carbon capture technologies in recent years.

The new Tracker aims to provide regular updates on the deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies across the industry, which account for 36 per cent of planned reduction levers in the cement industry's 2050 Roadmap.

Future steps to enhance the tracker include broadening its scope to cover more technologies that reduce emissions from cement manufacturing.

Thomas Guillot, chief executive of the GCCA, described the new tool as the next step in the industry's decarbonisation roadmap and one which will help ensure transparency around the progress of low-carbon cement technologies such as CCUS.

"Unleashing technology such as CCUS is key to achieving our net zero mission in our sector," he said. "Carbon capture pilots, projects and announcements are picking up pace across the world.

"This technology works, and our next goal is to scale up, working with stakeholders such as governments and the investment community to help transform the industry worldwide."

Preliminary data from the Tracker has revealed that initiatives to deploy carbon capture technologies at cement facilities are already underway worldwide, predominantly in Europe, followed by Asia, North and South America, and Australia, with full-scale operational carbon capture plants expected to come on stream in the coming years.

The Tracker's announcement comes after United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called on cement and concrete industry leaders to take "sustained and immediate" action to deliver on net zero goals in a speech at the GCCA conference in Zurich in June.

