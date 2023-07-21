Uxbridge by-election: ULEZ row fuels shock result, as Conservatives cling on

The Conservatives have narrowly beaten Labour in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, with both sides suggesting plans to expand London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) played a crucial part in the surprise result.

While Labour candidate Danny Beales had been favourite to pip Conservative opponent Steve Tuckwell in Boris Johnson's former constituency, the Conservatives held on by a margin of fewer than 500 votes. The result provided the one bright spot for the Tories, on a night that also yielded bruising government by-election defeats in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome.

Both sides had flagged public concerns over the potential impact on the cost-of-living of Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to make the capital's clean-air zone three times bigger from 29 August, extending the zone to London's outer boroughs, including Uxbridge and South Ruislip, as a potentially deciding factor in the election.

During the election campaign senior Tories looked to weaponise public opposition to the ULEZ expansion, despite the fact the government has repeatedly called on local authorities to introduce policies to tackle air pollution under its Air Quality Plan.

Introduced in 2019 as an expansion of the low-emission zone for larger vehicles such as buses, lorries, and coaches rolled out more than a decade earlier, ULEZ requires drivers to pay £12.50 per day if they drive a vehicle which does not meet modern emission standards or face a maximum £180 fine. Only around one in 10 vehicles in outer London are expected to not meet the new standards.

While it was extended to cover the area within London's North and South Circular roads in 2021, the latest proposals would expand the zone to cover the whole of London out to the borders with Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, and Surrey.

In his victory speech, Tuckwell claimed Mayor Khan's policy had cost Labour victory.

"It was his damaging and costly ULEZ policy that lost them this election," he said. "This wasn't the campaign Labour expected and Keir Starmer and his mayor Sadiq Khan need to sit up and listen to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents.

"My campaign has been incredibly single-minded and it's really been in complete opposition to ULEZ from the outset. That's not me saying that, it's not me that called the referendum on ULEZ. It is the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip."

Despite data released in February revealing air pollution emissions have fallen by 26 per cent within the expanded ULEZ since its introduction, Labour candidate Beales had previously said he wanted the expansion halted due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Reacting to the by-election result on BBC Breakfast, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner similarly pinpointed the scheme's impact. "When you don't listen to voters you don't win elections," she said.

"There is a concern that we have to make sure that whatever is implemented is not at the cost of working families," she continued, adding that while cities need cleaner air, people having to replace polluting vehicles also require "proper compensation and support from the government".

A Labour spokesperson said: "This was always going to be a difficult battle in a seat that has never had a Labour MP and we didn't even win in 1997.

"We know that the Conservatives crashing the economy has hit working people hard, so it's unsurprising that the ULEZ expansion was a concern for voters here in a by-election."

The expansion of the ULEZ is accompanied by a scrappage scheme that will provide qualifying households and small businesses with grants to help towards the cost of new vehicles. Advocates of the scheme have also highlighted how the vast majority of vehicles are already compliant with emissions standards and would not have to pay to enter the ULEZ.

However, Khan has also repeatedly called on central government to provide more funding towards the scrappage scheme and other incentives, given ULEZ is designed to help deliver on legal air quality requirements imposed by government.

Defending his decision to extend ULEZ, Khan this morning maintained that he is "determined to clear the air" in London.

"Of course I am disappointed that this seat, which has never been Labour in my lifetime, didn't go Labour last night," he said. "Obviously I welcome the seven per cent swing to Labour in this outer London seat."

Speaking to BBC News, Khan reaffirmed the decision to expand the ultra-low emissions zone was tough but necessary. "Every year across our city, roughly speaking, 4,000 people died prematurely," he said. "There are children with stunted lungs forever, adults with a whole host of health issues, from asthma to cancer, dementia to heart disease. So we do want to clean up the air in London. I think it's a human right, not a privilege. Nobody puts up with dirty water. Why dirty air?"

He also again stressed that a scrappage scheme is available to help people switch to newer, cleaner models. And he expressed disappointment that central government had provided no funding to expand the scheme.

Environmental campaigners will now fear that the Conservatives will interpret the result as evidence that creating a clear dividing line with Labour on environmental issues can help them win votes. Some Labour insiders are also expected to call on the leadership to further water down its environmental ambitions, arguing green policies can alienate parts of the electorate.

However, others were quick to note that ULEZ remains a very London specific issue and Labour still nearly won in Uxbridge with a sizeable swing in the Party's favour. The Opposition lost by fewer than 500 votes, with more than that going to the Greens. Moreover, advocates of ULEZ maintain that a more generous scrappage scheme, improved public transport, and the realisation once it is up and running that it impacts a relatively small number of residents could help to ease opposition to the scheme ahead of the general election.

Meanwhile, in Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome massive swings to Labour and the Lib Dems, respectively, saw the government go down to huge defeats.

