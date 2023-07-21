Department of Commerce, NOAA launch fund for ocean tech accelerators

clock • 2 min read
Department of Commerce, NOAA launch fund for ocean tech accelerators

The US federal government has triggered a wave of funding for the ocean tech sector

Last week, it was announced that the Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) launched the Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerator program with $60m focused...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Zero Bills Homes': Octopus and Verto team up to deliver homes without energy bills

21 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

20 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Twisted economics': UK trains four times more expensive than planes

20 July 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Shocking, but sadly not surprising': Coca-Cola named as UK's worst plastic polluter for fourth year running

21 July 2023 • 8 min read

More on Technology

Credit: iStock
Technology

'Worn out': Price not an indicator of how long clothes will last, new research finds

Report challenges perception that higher prices mean higher quality, as consumers are urged to love and look after the clothes they already own

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
An aerial map of London's green space - Credit: Ordnance Survey
Technology

Lessons from a 'master mapper': How location data could chart a course towards net zero

When not juggling some 20,000 daily changes to Britain’s geographic database, Ordnance Survey helps build green roadmaps for the likes of emergency services, utilities and local authorities. Here sustainability lead, Donna Lyndsay explains why everyone...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2023 • 12 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Technology

'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

Octopus Energy hails solar and storage tailored tariff as its 'smartest' yet, promising to cut bills by over £450 a year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read