'The UK will be left behind': Big business urges PM to show 'leadership' and deliver on net zero pledges

Some of the UK's largest businesses have today publicly urged the Prime Minister to ramp up the government's efforts to deliver on its climate goals, warning the UK is in danger of falling behind in the race to capture the "economic opportunity of the 21st century".

Tesco, BT, Centrica, SSE, EDF, M&S, Unilever, and Amazon are among more than 100 high profile companies that have signed a letter urging the Prime Minister to embrace a more ambitious approach to accelerating the development of the green economy.

The companies said that reinvigorating efforts to deliver on the UK's net zero goals would benefit corporates and citizens alike. "It is in the interests of our businesses, the UK's economy, and the public that net zero remains a national priority," they wrote. "This is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and we are concerned that without a renewed focus and commitment to delivery from the governemnt, the UK will be left behind. We are ready to invest, but we need your leadership and commitment to the green economy - now, more than ever."

The letter has been signed by both carbon intensive businesses and leading green firms, including BP, British Steel, Kingfisher, Mars, Nestle, Tesco, and Cemex.

The letter is the latest intervention in a wave of criticism, accusing the government of largely failing to deliver new decarbonisation policies over the past few years and squandering the opportunity to bolster energy security and catalyse economic growth. Businesses and investors have repeatedly warned the UK is at risk of losing out on clean investment to the EU and US, which have significantly strengthened their decarbonisation policy regimes over the past year.

Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith resigned last month, accusing the Prime Minister of being "simply uninterested" in environmental issues. His resignation came just days after the Climate Change Committee warned the UK had lost its status as a climate leader and was now off track to meet its legally-binding emissions reduction goals for the 2030s onwards. And just this week, the government's five-year climate adaptation plan for the country was slammed by climate experts who accused ministers of signing off on a dangerously underpowered strategy that would leave critical infrastructure exposed to worsening climate risks.

The government has repeatedly argued that it remains fully committed to delivering on the UK's net zero goals and has delivered the best decarbonisation track record in the G20 over the past decade. Ministers today also celebrated the news the UK is to get its first electric vehicle (EV) gigabattery factory, after finalising a multi-million pound subsidy package with Jaguar Land Rover.

However, the government's claim to global climate leadership was further eroded this week after official data revealed that Germany has cut emissions faster than the UK between 2016 and 2022.

Dharya Vyas, deputy CEO of Energy UK, said today's letter highlighted the breadth of support for an ambitious decarbonisation agenda from across the economy. "This is not just a list of the 'usual suspects'," she wrote. "It includes companies operating right across the economy, businesses that are household names."

The letter comes as the Net Zero All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report that aims to dispel popular myths and debunk inaccuracies and misinformation related to the net zero transition.

Writing in the report's foreword, APPG chair and Labour MP Alex Sobel said it was critical to have a "clear communications strategy on net zero policy that drives real behaviour change, encourages innovation and drives clean growth", as he warned the current "narrative needs to change".

Drawing on insights from a range of experts, the report tackles 23 "net zero myths", from questions around the cost of delivering on climate goals and the reliability of renewables, to the role of carbon capture and storage in a decarbonised economy.

Lord Deben, former chair of the CCC and an APPG member, said the report marked an attempt to address an "imbalance" in the way climate issues were communicated. "The way we talk about climate change will make a difference to how others act, so those of us working on this topic have a responsibility to get it right," he writes in the report. "Analysis and science are only half of the battle - the language we use to explain it is just as important. There's no success in being right if we aren't being understood."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.