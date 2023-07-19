'A shot in the arm': Jaguar Land Rover-owner confirms plans for £4bn electric car battery gigafactory

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed it will build its flagship £4bn European electric car battery factory in the UK, after months of negotiation with government to secure a major state aid package.

The new plant is expected to be located in Somerset and is forecast to create in the region of 4,000 UK jobs and thousands more across its supply chain, providing a major boost to the UK's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry.

The plant will represent Tata's first battery factory outside India and was selected over an alternative prospective site in Spain following months of negotiations with the UK government. It is understood that the government will provide hundreds of millions of pounds in subsidies to support the development of the plant, while also investing in upgrades to local infrastructure. The proposed site is in the final stages of due diligence and is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Speaking this morning, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said commercial sensitivities meant he could not disclose finer details of the subsidy package. But previous reports claim the total package offered to Tata - including energy price discounts - could be in the region of £800m.

Described as the most important investment in UK automotive since Nissan arrived in the 1980s, the plant is expected to produce 40GWh of batteries - enough to power hundreds of thousands of EVs a year from 2026.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the multibillion-pound investment as testament to the strength of the UK's car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers.

"With the global transition to zero emission vehicles well under way, this will help grow our economy by driving forward our lead in battery technology while creating as many as 4,000 jobs, and thousands more in the supply chain," he said.

"We can be incredibly proud that Britain has been chosen as home to Tata Group's first gigafactory outside India, securing our place as one of the most attractive places to build electric vehicles."

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chair of Tata Sons, said the multibillion-pound investment would bring state-of-the-art technology to the UK and help power the automotive sector's transition to electric mobility.

"With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals and automotive," he said.

The move will be broadly welcomed across the green economy following months of calls from leading businesses for Ministers to step up support for crucial low carbon infrastructure and manufacturing plants. Business groups have repeatedly warned the launch of generous new green subsidy programmes in the US and EU over the past year risks seeing the UK starved of critical investment in new clean technologies.

The government has responded by insisting it will not get drawn into a 'subsidy war' with larger economic rivals, while arguing the UK continues to have one of the best decarbonisation records in the G20.

But the support package for JLR indicates Ministers are willing to provide targeted support for sectors that are deemed to be of strategic value.

The auto industry has repeatedly warned that EV factories are set to locate near battery factories and as such the UK risks seeing almost its entire auto manufacturing sector migrate overseas in the coming decades if it cannot deliver a number of gigafactories.

Tata's investment comes after start-up BritishVolt - which had been planning a £300m gigafactory in Northumberland - fell into administration earlier this year, plunging plans for one of the UK's few major battery manufacturing projects into doubt.

Moreover, in May British solar developer Oxford PV warned it was considering building a new factory in Europe or the US due to a lack of UK incentives, while former Nissan and Aston Martin executive Dr Andy Palmer reportedly told MPs in a select committee hearing that the UK's lack of industrial strategy had left it playing "catch up" with international rivals for EV investment.

As such, Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) hailed the construction of Jaguar Land Rover's battery factory as "vital" to the future of a UK car industry that continues to employ tens of thousands of people and generate billions of pounds in exports.

"Eighty per cent of the cars built in the UK are exported," he said. "Over 70 per cent of these go the EU, the US and China, all of whom are committed to making the move to electric vehicles. If the UK's car industry doesn't evolve to meet that demand, it could find itself losing over £13bn a year in export revenue by 2030."

However, Richard Hebditch, UK director of Transport & Environment UK, warned that "one small step is not the giant leap we need" given France currently boasts four gigafactories while the UK has just secured its first.

Paul Morozzo, senior climate campaigner at Greenpeace UK, welcomed the deal as "a significant moment for the UK car industry and a signal that the government has finally started the engine in the international clean technology race, while other are speeding ahead".

But he warned that to maximise the economic and environmental gains from the new factory "the government must stick to its laudable commitment to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030, sign off on the regulations to deliver it, and ignore attempts by siren voices to derail the EV transition".

"Failing to do so would mean waving goodbye to any meaningful electric vehicle manufacturing sector in the UK, regardless of this new gigafactory, which would put domestic car manufacturing as a whole in jeopardy," he added.

News of Tata's investment comes a matter of months after Jaguar Land Rover revealed plans to invest £15bn over the next five years in ramping up its EV offering, including through the production of its new all-electric Jaguar and Range Rover models at manufacturing sites in the UK.

As part of its investment, the automaker said the first of three new all-electric Jaguar models would be built in Solihull in the West Midlands, in a major boost for the UK's burgeoning EV sector. The investment programme is also supported by plans to retrain up to 29,000 employees over the next three years to prepare for an 'all-electric' future.

