'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

The government's preparations for the impacts of climate change on UK infrastructure have been widely condemned as dangerously underpowered in the wake of the publication of the UK's latest five-year adaptation strategy late yesterday.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) formally published the third National Adaptation Plan (NAP3) on Monday, bringing forward publication from later this week after the leaked contents of the document were published by The Guardian.

The 140-page document - which Defra is legally required to produce every five years - catalogues the government's plans to prepare the country's infrastructure, food systems, and wider economy for rising temperatures and increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

The document is the first to be published since temperatures in the UK hit a record 40C last summer and coincides with a string of deadly heatwaves and wildfires across the northern hemisphere this month. As such, there had been hopes the publication of the new strategy would prompt Ministers to unveil a string of fresh policies designed to help the country cope with worsening and increasingly costly climate impacts.

Last March, the government's climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), said NAP3 would be a "make-or-break moment" to improve the country's preparedness to climate change, arguing the country was suffering from "five years of lacklustre planning and preparation for the changing climate from Defra".

But the updated strategy was this morning widely condemned by green experts, who accused Ministers of recycling old pledges and not going far enough to better protect infrastructure, households, and businesses from the worsening impacts of climate change, including floods, droughts, heatwaves, and water shortages.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said in a statement that the "robust five-year plan" would secure a "more resilient, sustainable future for future generation".

"By taking action now, through enhancing our infrastructure, promoting a greener economy, and ensuring resilient food production, we can protect our national security, economic stability, and overall resilience in the face of these climate challenges," she said.

New proposals in the plan include a £15m programme, to be delivered by Defra and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), to support research and skills that can help boost the UK's adaptation to climate change, and a new climate risk information service to help local authorities plan for hazards such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall. It also sets out a plan to survey business readiness for climate impacts and improve support for firms to adapt to higher temperatures, water scarcity, storms and flooding.

In the report's foreword, Coffey said the plan represented a "step change" in the government's approach to managing the risks associated with climate change, which would see the UK would move "from planning to action".

But experts argued the plan includes little in the way of new commitments. Baroness Brown of Cambridge, chair of the CCC's adaptation committee, said that despite delivering some progress on previous plans the government had failed to deliver the step change in climate resilience efforts that is needed.

"In another summer of gruelling hot temperatures, water shortages and wildfires, it's hard to make sense of that decision," she said. "We are at the stage where promising further action is not enough.

"I nevertheless welcome Defra's willingness to respond to our advice. It acknowledges every climate risk we cited in our most recent assessment. Sadly, this is not a plan containing extensive new commitments."

Writing on Twitter, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the plan was "desperately lacking in urgency and ambition - [comprising of] recycled pledges and promises to do more research instead of urgent action *now* to protect homes and restore nature".

And Emma Howard Boyd, former chair of the Environment Agency and chair of the London Climate Resilience Review, similarly warned that the new strategy "won't convince anyone that we are ready and that is a dangerous, missed opportunity".

"The government's National Adaptation Programme should be a wake-up call and yet it seems they are taking a nap," she added.

The plan brings together various policies introduced by the government recent years, including the launch of Environmental Land Management Schemes which incentivise farmers to embrace more sustainable farming and climate resilient land management practices; the ongoing development of Local Nature Recovery Strategies; a scheme to unlock £2.2bn in water infrastructure investment through the new Plan for Water; a plan - unveiled in 2020 - to invest £5.2bn in new flood and coastal defences; and the provisions for boosting investment in nature and climate-related proijects set out in the 2023 Green Finance Strategy.

Moreover, despite experts warning the government has left it too late to meet its 2025 international climate finance targets, Defra reiterated the UK's commitment to tripling international climate adaptation funding through its official development assistance to £1.5bn by mid-decade and pledged to show leadership on climate finance for adaptation at the upcoming COP28 Climate Summit later this year.

However, green business groups warned the strategy failed to deliver the policies and funding needed to prepare the UK's critical infrastructure for worsening climate impacts.

Louise Hutchins, head of policy and public affairs at the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), said the plan failed to deliver when it came to preparing buildings for climate impacts.

"While the third National Adaptation Programme is an important step forward and sets out some welcome new initiatives including mandatory water efficiency labelling, it needed be an urgent and ambitions plan to adapt to increasingly severe, frequent, and extreme weather like last year's heatwaves which took nearly 3,000 lives in the UK," she said.

"That nationwide approach to adapt our homes and workplaces is largely missing. We need a national effort to install measures like shutters, insulation, reflective paint, and water-efficient fixtures and fittings in our homes and buildings and shady trees and green spaces in our neighbourhoods."

Signe Norberg, interim executive director at the Aldersgate Group, said: "It is positive to see the publication of the Third National Adaptation Programme, which set out key priorities in infrastructure, natural environment, business and the built environment, but more must be done.



"While these are welcome areas of focus, the Climate Change Committee has made it clear that we need to see much higher ambition and stronger delivery. Some progress has been made in this announcement, particularly through the establishment of a Climate Resilience Board to oversee cross-cutting climate adaptation and resilience issues, but it will be imperative that we now focus on implementing adaptation measures across the whole economy."

Meanwhile, Richard Benwell, the chief executive of the Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of 76 green groups in England, said: "The government is right that reversing nature's decline is a critical part of our response to climate change. Unfortunately, there's still a substantial gap between the measures listed in the plan and what's needed for nature's recovery. That gap yawns all the wider with the added pressures of climate change on species and habitats."

