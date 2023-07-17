Domestic oil and gas production would unlock funding for energy transition, fossil fuel firms tell government

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Domestic oil and gas production would unlock funding for energy transition, fossil fuel firms tell government

Trade body for oil and gas sector argues it stands ready to invest £200bn by 2030 and deliver on net zero goals if it can secure a supportive policy environment

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the trade body for the UK's oil and gas companies and contractors, has today announced the sector could invest £200bn in technologies and projects critical to delivering on...

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
