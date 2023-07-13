Greenpeace: Asset managers are 'ignoring' climate impact of bitcoin

Greenpeace has called on the world's biggest asset managers to tackle the impact their investments in Bitcoin have on the climate.

A report published by the environmental campaign group on Tuesday claims financial services companies are adding to increased pollution and wider usage of fossil fuels by investing in and offering new products and services linked to the carbon-intensive crypto-currency.

The report states that in 2022, 62 per cent of the electricity used for Bitcoin mining globally - which it noted "consumes as much electricity as entire countries" - came from fossil fuels.

The organisation pointed the finger at BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chace and Goldman Sachs as some of the biggest asset managers backing Bitcoin, alongside other financial firms such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

BlackRock and JP Morgan Chase were found to be the "leading Bitcoin supporters" in their respective sectors by Greenpeace, which accused them of having done "nothing" to address Bitcoin's impact on communities and climate.

BlackRock was singled out in the report as the "worst contributor among asset managers" and JP Morgan Chase as the "biggest Bitcoin backer".

"They have failed to acknowledge the problem and take responsibility for cleaning up bitcoin," Greenpeace said in the report.

BlackRock and JP Morgan Chase have been contacted for comment.

The organisation explained the cryptocurrency's energy consumption leads to increased greenhouse gas emissions, at a time when governments around the world are making commitments and introducing plans to reduce them.

Last year, Bitcoin was estimated to have produced 58 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, a figure which Greenpeace said will grow more severe if the digital asset does not change its energy-intensive processes.

As a result, the organisation has called on all stakeholders involved, including financial services companies, to "come together, agree on the problem and shape the next iteration".

It added: "The Bitcoin industry - including the companies that operate crypto exchanges where people can buy, store, and sell Bitcoin, and run industrial bitcoin mining facilities - is dependent on access to traditional government-backed currencies and banking services.

"Major banks and asset managers have poured millions into the mining companies that are straining the grid and spewing pollution. Payment processors are driving Bitcoin's accelerating energy consumption by enabling further adoption."

Greenpeace argued financial institutions must shift away from the current Bitcoin mining model and focus on a "new, less energy-intensive consensus mechanism" to slash the cryptocurrency's carbon and environmental footprint.

It has suggested asset managers should, among other things, publicly acknowledge bitcoin's role in polluting the environment and fund start-ups, non-profits, academics and developers who are working on sustainable blockchain technologies.

Greenpeace concluded: "Bitcoin revolutionised cryptocurrencies when it launched in 2009. It now has the opportunity to show the strength of its community by creating a new secure, decentralised consensus mechanism that is aligned with a liveable planet."

