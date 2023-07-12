'Unacceptably high': Environment Agency confirms water pollution incidents increased in 2022

The Environmental Agency has warned water pollution incidents caused by water companies remain 'unacceptably high', as it published new data that confirms the number of recorded pollution incidents rose again in 2022.

The Agency's annual progress review of the environmental performance of England's nine private water and sewerage companies notes that while the number of "serious pollution incidents" reduced, there were still more pollution incidents overall in 2022 than there were in 2021.

The report, published earlier today, comes as the government and water industry faces widespread criticism for failing to take adequate action to tackle the widespread release of raw sewage into England's rivers and seas.

The EA's update reveals there were 2,026 pollution incidents last year, up from 1,883 in 2021. However, in more positive news it also confirmed the number of 'serious' pollution incidents reduced from 62 in 2021 to 44 lasty year.

In his foreword to the report, Environment Agency chair Alan Lovell said the increase in pollution incidents was "simply unacceptable" as he branded the overall results "disappointing".

"2022 was another missed opportunity for the companies to demonstrate they can improve their performance," he wrote. "Even worse, the early unconfirmed data for 2023 suggests that there has been no improvement this year either. I do hope this changes soon."

More than half of the most serious instances of water pollution in 2022 came from the assets of Anglian Water and Thames Water, the EA noted, adding that these were companies which have been fined over pollution levels in the past year.

In a statement, Lovell said: "While there have been some modest improvements, it is unacceptable to still be seeing this level of pollution."

He added that while he had observed "a distinct culture shift from the water industry" in recent months, it was yet to translate into "profound, long-term change".

In a section of the review where the EA ranks water companies' individual performance, Severn Trent Water was the only company to receive a top rating of four stars, while Northumbrian Water was downgraded to a three-star rating.

Last year's worst performers - Southern Water and Southwest Water - were both upgraded from one to two stars, joining Anglian Water, Thames Water, and Wessex Water at the bottom of the league table.

Lovell said there had been "minimal improvement in star ratings" on the year before with the sector as a whole only achieving 23 stars out of a maximum of 36.

The review is the first since the EA introduced a new updated reporting approach for companies, with revised metrics and tightened performance thresholds.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said the report showed there was "significant work to do to drive the improvements in our rivers and seas".

"The government's Plan for Water is focused on more investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement than ever before," she said. "I am personally committed to driving that forward and demanding more from each and every water company."

The report comes on the same day as the government announced new laws that would pave the way for unlimited civil penalties on water companies that breach environmental rules, enabling the EA and Natural England to impose higher fines on water companies without always having to go through the courts.

Pow described the lifting of the previous cap as "an important tool in its armoury to hold companies to account".

WaterUK, the trade body representing the nine companies assessed in the report, said the results "demonstrate the need to further accelerate improvements in environmental performance", as it pointed to a number of areas where the sector had improved its sustainability performance in 2022.

"We have seen a reduction in the number of serious pollution incidents, companies have delivered virtually all environmental projects required by the regulator, and over 99 per cent of sewage works now meet the rules in their legal permit," a spokesperson said. "However, the performance of some companies, as they acknowledge, is not improving fast enough and pollution incidents remain too high."

However, Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link, described the annual progress review as "another mark of shame" for the water industry, as he called on government to ramp up its protection of sensitive waterways.

"Changes are coming in a slow trickle, while pollution and leakage continue in torrents," he said. "Increased fines may help, but making polluters pay for the big incidents doesn't make up for the daily stream of pollution. A wholesale shift is needed to make polluters pay, not just to clean up individual incidents, but to fund improvements for our rivers, and nature-restoration across whole landscapes."

