Poll reveals public confusion over electric vehicle transition

There is widespread confusion among the British public over both the planned phase-out of petrol and diesel cars and the costs associated with owning and operating an electric vehicle (EV), according to new polling released today.

A new survey commissioned by the Energy Climate and Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and conducted by FocalData revealed that three quarters of the public think the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will happen earlier than is actually planned.

When asked how many years they thought they had left to buy a new car that you can fill up with petrol or diesel, 45 per cent said they thought that the ban would happen within the next seven years by 2030.

In reality, under current plans motorists will be able to buy a fossil fuelled car until 2035, given the government plans to allow sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles beyond the 2030 date for ending the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles.

The polling also found that there is confusion around the cost of owning and operating an EV. Almost half - or 44 per cent of respondents - said they thought owning an EV is more expensive than a petrol car, while the reality is that many EVs are cheaper to own and operate, ECIU said.

As an example, ECIU highlighted how a four-year-old second-hand Nissan Leaf would, over the remaining 10 years of its life, save more than £8,000 in total ownership costs when compared to a Nissan Juke petrol equivalent.

Colin Walker, head of transport, ECIU, said that with the full ban on selling new petrol cars not coming into force until 2035, there was more than a decade left for the government to build up the charging infrastructure required to enable the switch to pure EVs.

"The British public are being confused," he said. "Firstly by hype suggesting the phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars is much sooner than it really is. You'll still be able to buy a new car you can fuel with petrol until 2035, giving us more than a decade to build up the charging infrastructure for those making the switch in the next 12 years. Many would suggest we're talking the country down if we don't think the UK can do that particularly with the charging industry committing an extra £6bn in investment."

The polling of over 1,500 voters also found that over two-thirds of Britons underestimate the number of drivers who have access to off-street parking. According to government figures, the actual proportion of homes with access to off-street parking is around 70 per cent. This allows for the installation of private chargers, which give access to cheap EV-charging tariffs which mean EVs can be driven for less than 2p/mile, compared to more than 13p/mile for an equivalent petrol model.

Walker said that charging an EV at home makes it "many times" cheaper to fuel. "Only a complete reliance on expensive, rapid chargers - a highly unrealistic scenario - would render an EV more expensive to fuel than a petrol vehicle," he added.

Despite widespread public confusion, the latest industry figures show there is a growing demand for EVs, with almost one in five new cars being sold in June a battery electric vehicle, according to trade body the SMMT.

"The risk of trying to slow the transition down is that the cheaper costs of driving an EV will remain out of reach to more people for longer - particularly for those reliant on the second-hand market," said Walker. "A new EV today is a cheap-to-run second-hand EV in three years' time."

In related news, car-sharing platform Zoom has announced it is now offering peer-to-peer car sharing for EV drivers through its new platform Zoom EV.

Described by the company as "Airbnb for electric vehicles", Zoom EV allows owners to earn revenue from their EVs when they are not being used.

"People listing their cars can turn them into cash generators rather than having a depreciating asset sitting stationary on the driveway," said Greg Fairbotham. "It's a win, win, win for the owner, the user and for the planet. Especially with the cost of living at the moment, it's a great way to be offsetting rising costs easily."

And in further industry news, rapid EV charger network InstaVolt has announced plans to develop what it says will be the UK's largest EV charging 'Super Hub'.

The company revealed the planned hub will be located near Winchester off the A34, will be developed with "accessibility for all" in mind, and will include on-site amenities including food and drink.

While the total number of rapid chargers on site is yet to be finalised, InstaVolt said the hub will include bays for cars, towing vehicles, and HGVs. It will also feature large ground-mounted and roof-mounted solar arrays and on-site energy storage systems.

And Scotland is also celebrating positive EV news this week, with an announcement from infrastructure giant SSE Energy Solutions that it plans to install a new EV charging hub in Dundee with 24 ultra-rapid charging bays and a total capacity of almost 2.5MW.

The company said the site is set to become Scotland's "most powerful" charging hub, with eight of the bays set to be powered by 360-kilowatt charge units, capable of delivering up to 60 miles of range in three minutes.

The remaining 16 bays are set to feature 150-kilowatt charge units, which will be sufficient to deliver just under eight miles of range per minute of charging for a standard family car, SSE said.

The Myrekirk roundabout ultra-rapid EV charging hub is one of two proposed by SSE in Dundee, with construction of a second hub in the city's Kingsway West area awaiting full planning permission.

"The City of Dundee has shown great commitment to installing EV charging infrastructure and we want to support that development by giving drivers and fleet owners easy access to reliable and fast charging facilities," said Kevin Welstead, EV sales director, SSE Energy Solutions.

"With EV sales growing exponentially they are going to take up a significant proportion of our country's total electricity demand over the coming years and at SSE we are investing to respond to that need, delivering innovative solutions such as these new hubs in Dundee."

