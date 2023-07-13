Carlton Power reveals plans for Scottish green hydrogen plant

Proposed green hydrogen scheme aims to power Superglass' manufacturing plant in Stirling

Energy infrastructure company Carlton Power has this week announced plans for a new green hydrogen project to provide clean energy to glass manufacturer Superglass's factory in Stirling, Scotland.

Carlton Power said the new partnership agreement aims to support the development of its proposed Stirling Green Hydrogen scheme and reduce Superglass' reliance on natural gas as it strives to deliver on its net zero goals. 

The Stirling Green Hydrogen scheme would be Carlton Power's first project in Scotland and would build on the three projects from the company which were recently shortlisted by the UK government to receive financial support through the Hydrogen Business Model/Net Zero fund.

When complete, Carlton Power said the Stirling Green Hydrogen scheme will provide Superglass and potentially other energy-intensive companies in the area with hydrogen to fuel their operations.

"We're delighted to be working with Superglass to bring forward our Stirling Green Hydrogen hub; it will help Superglass achieve its sustainability goals and support Scotland's decarbonisation strategy," said Eric Adams, hydrogen projects director at Carlton Power.  "It is critical that projects such as this are brought forward to support investment by local companies in their operations that can reduce their carbon emissions."

Theresa McLean, chief executive at Superglass, also welcomed the new partnership. "Carlton Power's experience in hydrogen and wider energy project development in the UK is first-class, and so we are very pleased to be working with them to develop the Stirling scheme," she said. "We need to make the transition from fossil-based fuels to hydrogen in order to cut our carbon emissions. The Stirling Green Hydrogen scheme will be an important step forward for not only our company, but the community in which we operate."

An initial phase of the project is expected to deliver a 10MW electrolyser capable of producing around 1,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year, which Carlton Power estimated could result in 7,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions savings, or the equivalent of taking around 160 trucks off Scotland's roads every year.

The energy company said it anticipates hydrogen demand in the area to "increase significantly" in the near term, and as such it said it plans to add further capacity to the site in the coming years.

The scheme is set to be located at Polmaise, close to the Superglass manufacturing plant on the Thistle Industrial Estate in Stirling.

The Superglass plant, which completed a £37m refurbishment in 2019, produces around 60,000 tonnes of glass wool insulation annually, employing 200 people.

The hydrogen hub facility will also support the growth of renewable electricity generation by utilising it to produce and store at times when renewable output is high, but demand is low, the company said.

Carlton Power said it would like to see the green hydrogen hub in Stirling be operational by 2026, but noted that its construction is contingent on securing local planning permission and financial support from the UK government.

The companies said that over the next 12 to 18 months they would work together on the various economic, technical, and engineering aspects of the scheme, as well as consultations with local and national stakeholders including the Scottish Government.

They added they are also working to obtain grant funding and additional funding support from the UK Department of Energy Supply and Net Zero (DESNZ), and will be submitting the project into the next Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2) which is scheduled to be launched in the final quarter of this year.  

The site is part of a portfolio of green hydrogen schemes being developed by Carlton Power that will be owned by the Green Hydrogen Electric Company (GHECO), a new venture developed in partnership with Schroders Greencoat.

