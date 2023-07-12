'Cut costs and carbon': OVO Energy takes 'Energy Experts' service nationwide

Energy giant OVO has announced the nationwide launch of a new service to help homeowners improve the energy efficiency of their properties and save money on their bills.

The energy supplier confirmed yesterday that it is rolling out its Energy Experts service across the UK following successful regional trials in the south west of England last year.

Research from OVO found that 81 per cent of homeowners believe that their home's energy efficiency could be improved, yet over two thirds do not know what steps to take to reduce their energy use.

According to separate figures from Citizen Advice, more than 15 million homes in the UK are classified as energy inefficient and upgrading them to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above could save households up to £951 a year on their energy bills.

For a fee of £25, OVO's team of 'Energy Experts' - who are all qualified as level 3 domestic energy assessors - conduct full home assessments which take into account lifestyle habits as well as any unique features in customers' home. They then provide a full home assessment and a personalised home health report featuring energy and money saving tips, as well as an official update to the property's EPC.

The reports will offer advice on a variety of steps households can take to curb their energy use, ranging from installing insulation or clean technologies through to simple changes to behaviour or boiler settings.

Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer at OVO, said he hoped the service would "help more homeowners cut costs and carbon".

"Our experts take the time to get to know customers as well as their home's unique needs, so they can create customised plans to help people improve their home's energy efficiency," he said.

According to an analysis undertaken by OVO based on a typical three-bed, semi-detached house, draught proofing could save households as much as £125 per year, while insulating a hot water cylinder and switching to low energy light bulbs could save £135 per year. Combined, OVO estimated that "simple, affordable" changes could save homeowners £260 a year.

The energy company said its 'energy experts' are also trained in the latest green energy solutions and can advise on tech such as rooftop solar and heat pumps.

Greig Millar, one of OVO's energy experts, has visited more than 7,000 UK homes throughout his career.

He said some of the easiest and cheapest steps homeowners can take to cut costs and carbon include loft insulation, using low energy lightbulbs, reducing the boiler flow temperature on a combi boiler, draught proofing, using smart thermostats to be able to control the heating from wherever you are, using thermostatic radiator valves and switching appliances off standby.

