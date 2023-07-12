Net Zero Research Hubs: UKRI announces £53m university funding boost

UKRI funding to help establish six new net zero energy research hubs designed to accelerate development of renewables, hydrogen, and energy efficiency technologies

More than £50m in public funding has been unveiled today to support six new net zero research centres across the UK focused on creating innovative technologies in the fast-expanding hydrogen, renewables, and energy efficiency sectors.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) confirmed it has awarded £53m across three major research projects, which it said would help support the development of greener, cleaner domestic, industrial and transport energy systems in support of the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal.

The funding includes £20m investment in two new hydrogen research hubs - one led by the University of Bath, the other by the University of Newcastle - focused on the use of clean and sustainable liquid fuels for domestic, industrial, and transport applications.

In addition, £15m has been set aside to establish a new national Energy Demand Research Centre based across Sussex and Newcastle universities, which will lead work on how domestic, industrial, and transport energy demand can be reduced.

UKRI said the Energy Demand Research Centre would seek to build an evidence base for understanding consumer behaviour, by assessing the impact of socio-technical energy demand reduction measures, and researching mechanisms to improve energy efficiency.

The remaining £17.5m investment is to be shared by three new Supergen research hubs aimed at boosting innovation in both renewable energy and energy distribution technologies.

The three centres include a new Energy Networks Impact Hub at the University of Bristol, an Offshore Renewable Energy Impact Hub at the University of Plymouth, and a Bioenergy Hub at the University of Aston.

Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, chief executive of UKRI, said the funding announced today would support researchers and innovators as they work to develop "game-changing ideas" that can accelerate the net zero energy transition for households, industry, and transport networks.

"The government has set a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, requiring rapid decarbonisation of our energy systems," she said. "UKRI is leveraging its ability to work across disciplines to support this ambition through a major portfolio of investments that will catalyse innovation and new green energy systems."

