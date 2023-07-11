Government hit with fresh legal challenge over UK-Australia trade deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss met with then-Australian PM Scott Morrison in 2021 to finalise the trade deal | Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

The UK government is facing a fresh legal challenge from environmental campaigners over its controversial trade deal with Australia, amid claims it carried out an "inadequate" assessment of the climate impacts associated with allowing Australian farmers free access to the British market.

Environmental group Feedback said it filed an application last week for a Judicial Review of the implementing legislation for the UK's free trade agreement with Australia, which came into force in May at the same time as another similar trade deal with New Zealand.

Several of the UK's post-Brexit trade agreements have faced fierce criticism from environmental, animal welfare, and farming groups, which claim the deals have failed to incorporate sufficiently robust climate and environmental requirements on imported goods.

Critics fear the UK market is at risk of being flooded with imported goods made to lower climate and environmental standards, which threaten to undercut British producers who are forced to align with higher domestic standards.

The latest legal challenge from Feedback alleges the government failed to carry out an adequate impact assessment of the potential carbon emissions associated with allowing Australian producers to sell their beef, lamb, mutton, and dairy products in the UK.

The government had concluded it was not possible to carry out such an assessment, as the relative emissions associated with cattle were too "variable".

But Feedback disputes the government's claim, arguing that renowned experts from New York University have outlined consistent data demonstrating that Australian cattle meat comes with a materially higher emissions intensity compared to meat produced in the UK.

As such, by opting not to assess and compare the relative carbon intensity of beef produced in the UK and Australia, the government failed to undertake an adequate assessment of the impacts of the free trade agreement between the countries, Feedback claims.

Carina Millstone, executive director of Feedback, said if accepted for Judicial Review the legal challenge could have important implications for future UK trade deals.

"With its flimsy environmental impact assessment of the UK-Australia trade deal, the government has blithely thrown both British farmers and the Paris Agreement under the bus in its futile bid for positive post-Brexit headlines," she said. "At a time of crisis in food and farming, and with global temperature highs broken daily, the government must ensure all trade deals work towards our emissions reduction targets rather than towards further catastrophic heating."

The legal challenge is just the latest chapter in the long-running saga over the UK-Australia trade deal, which has united environmental and animal rights campaigners with British farmers in fierce opposition to the "destructive" agreement.

The agreement places a cap on tariff-free imports for the first 15 years, but thereafter opens the door for largely unbridled access to the British market for Australian producers, which green groups claim could lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions and lower standard products reaching the UK.

It is far from the only post-Brexit free trade agreement between the UK and other nations that has come in for criticism from green groups. Failed attempts at striking a deal with the US stoked fears of so-called 'chlorinated chicken' ending up in British supermarkets, while the UK's involvement in a new Trans-Pacific trade partnership has prompted warnings it could undermine efforts to combat deforestation.

However, the UK government has consistently denied its free trade agreements could undermine domestic environmental and climate requirements or undercut British farmers, repeatedly claiming it has sought to uphold the highest standards through international trade.

It claimed the deal with Australia would boost bilateral trade between the two countries by around £10bn a year by 2035.

The Department for Business and Trade said the government did not comment on legal proceedings, but insisted that that the environmental chapter set out in the trade deal between the UK and Australia was "ambitious".

"We are proud of the ambitious environment chapter agreed between the UK and Australia which affirms our shared commitment to the Paris Agreement and to strengthen cooperation on a range of environmental issues," the government said in a statement.

The latest legal challenge comes just days after a trio of environmental groups last week launched a renewed push to secure a separate judicial review of the government's update net zero strategy, which they allege is in breach of the UK's Climate Change Act.

