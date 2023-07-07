Port of Tilbury, RWE, and Mitsui join forces on green hydrogen hub plans

The UK's nascent hydrogen and green shipping industries received a boost today, with the unveiling of ambitious plans to turn the Port of Tilbury into a pioneering green hydrogen hub.

The largest shipping harbour on the Thames has teamed up with energy and investment giants RWE and Mitsui to undertake studies into two major green hydrogen projects at the site, including proposals for a green hydrogen production plant.

Announcding the partnership today, RWE said the plans would see a 10MW green hydrogen plant built on land owned by Port of Tilbury that previously housed a coal-fired power station. The project therefore has the potential to transform a historic fossil-fuel site into a cutting-edge green energy hub.

The resulting green fuel could then be used to power the port's infrastructure and operations, slashing emissions at the site. As such, the agreement also includes proposals for a small-scale 'proof of concept' experiment to switch port equipment from running on fossil fuels to green hydrogen.

Steve Boughton, RWE's director of hydrogen management, said: "Hydrogen will play an essential role in the pathway to net zero, particularly in hard to decarbonise industry.

"We want to play a leading role in this, aiming to develop 2GW of capacity by 2030. This collaboration with Mitsui and the Port of Tilbury is for an innovative project combing production and industrial customer use with potential fuel switching of port equipment."

The port's long-term target is to scale up the plant over a 10 year period to produce more than 100MW of green hydrogen and provide fuel to surrounding industrial sites, as well as the port.

Peter Ward, commercial director at the Port of Tilbury and Thames Freeport lead, said: "This is an important opportunity to support the Port of Tilbury's commitment to achieving net zero for our customers.

"As part of Thames Freeport, our MoU with RWE and Mitsui to develop a new hydrogen plant at the Port of Tilbury will help accelerate the UK's path to a decarbonised economy and support our vision for low carbon logistics."

The new partmership was also welcomed by Dehenna Davison, Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, who said the plans would provide a boost to the local green jobs market.

"This will bring great local opportunities by creating exciting new careers for people, demonstrating one of the many reasons why Freeports are at the core of our levelling up agenda," she said.

The project is the latest in a string of green hydrogen production plants proposed across the UK that could be delivered in the coming years. A number of pilot projects have already secured government grant funding and are set to proceed. However, the fledgling industry has warned that for larger projects to be delivered the government will need to finalise the policy framework for the sector and provide green hydrogen producers with long term contracts that will allow them to attract investors.

