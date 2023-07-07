Nations chart course to deliver net zero shipping emissions 'close to 2050'

Governments have agreed to deliver net zero emissions for the shipping industry "close to 2050", after signing off on a new climate strategy from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). But the agreement was immediately slammed by environmental groups, which branded the new plan as "wishy-washy", "vague", and "non-committal".

After a week of tense negotiations at the IMO in London, countries have agreed to establish the sector's first formal net zero target, while also committing to a series of "indicative checkpoints" to reduce emissions by "at least 20 per cent [on 2008 levels, while] striving for 30 per cent" by 2030 and "at least 70 per cent [on 2008 levels, while] striving for 80 per cent" by 2040.

The plan is expected to be adopted by nation states later today, bringing the week-long meeting of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee to a close.

The targets represent an increase in climate ambition from the IMO, whose 2018 climate strategy was heavily criticised for failing to set out a plan for bringing the emissions-intensive sector in line with the global climate goals set out under the Paris Agreement.

Kitack Lim, Secretary-General at the IMO, hailed the new agreement as a "monumental development [that[ opens a new chapter towards maritime decarbonisation".

"At the same time, it is not the end goal, it is in many ways a starting point for the work that needs to intensify even more over the years and decades ahead of us," he added. "However, with the Revised Strategy that you have now agreed on, we have a clear direction, a common vision, and ambitious targets to guide us to deliver what the world expects from us."

But campaigners warned the new and improved strategy remains underpowered and will still not put shipping - a sector responsible for up to three per cent of global emissions - in line with the global climate goal to cap temperature increases to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Madeline Rose, deputy executive director and senior climate campaign director at Pacific Environment, said the goals would see the shipping industry eat through its remaining carbon budget for 2050 in less than 10 years.

"Nations failed this week to put the global shipping industry on a credible 1.5oC decarbonisation pathway," she said. "While the inclusion of 2030 and 2040 emissions reduction targets for shipping is not insignificant - and we commend the Republic of Marshall Islands and Vanuatu for their tireless diplomacy to hold them - this Strategy will see the shipping industry exhaust its 1.5C carbon budget by 2032."

The push for a high-ambition, 1.5C-aligned outcome with robust interim climate targets for 2030 and 2040 was led by Pacific Island states, who were supported by dozens of countries including Canada, the US, and UK. However, during the week-long talks this coalition faced resistance from a smaller group of 16 countries, including China, Argentina, and Brazil, BusinessGreen understands.

Campaigners this morning criticised the weak language contained in the final agreement, noting that the strategy's targets were non-binding, with its headline goal calling for the shipping sector to aim for net zero emissions "by and around, ie. close to 2050", "whether national circumstances allow".

John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition described the deal as a "wish and a prayer agreement" full of "vague and non-committal" language. "The most vulnerable put up an admirable fight for high ambition and significantly improved the agreement but we are still a long way from the IMO treating the climate crisis with the urgency that it deserves and that the public demands," he said.

Faïg Abbasov, shipping programme director at Transport & Environment, said it was "hard to think of an international organisation more useless than the IMO", beyond football body FIFA.

"This week's climate talks were reminiscent of rearranging the deckchairs on a sinking ship," he said. "The IMO had the opportunity to set an unambiguous and clear course towards the 1.5C temperature goal, but all it came up with is a wishy-washy compromise."

However, despite the weakness of the overarching goal, observers expressed hopes that the new climate strategy could send a signal to many states and businesses that they now need to ramp up efforts to meet the interim emissions targets and work together to chart a greener course for the shipping industry.

"States like the US, UK and the EU don't have to wait for China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia to act," Abbasov said. "Ambitious national policies and green shipping lanes can have a global impact. It's time to think globally, act locally."

Significantly, proposals for a carbon levy on shipping emissions that could help finance the transition to greener technologies edged forward, according to NGOs that have seen the final version of the text, despite fierce opposition from China and some Latin American nations.

The hope is that the proposed levy - which has now secured support from over 70 developing and industrialised countries - could create a clear incentive for shipping companies to invest in vessels that use low- and zero-carbon fuels, while also providing a source of funds to help poorer nations transition to greener shipping technologies.

Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK, said the failure to deliver policies to help drive down emissions served to undermine any progress provided by the new targets agreed by the IMO.

"Pollution from shipping isn't the elephant in the room, it's the whale in the bathtub," he said. "For too long the sector has operated out of sight on a carbon reduction timetable that would be laughable if we weren't in a devastating climate emergency.

"The more ambitious target for cutting emissions close to 2050 should be welcomed, but it's still too weak and the measures being proposed seem unlikely to deliver even the feeble indicator levels for the next few decades. It's outrageous that IMO members still do not have in place substantive measures like fuel standards or a carbon levy. Without incentives and rules any improved emissions targets agreed are entirely dependent on the benevolence of individual companies and nations."

In related news, the UK government today announced £34m of funding is to be made available through its Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition ( CMDC ).

The fourth round of CMDC funding brings the total invested through the scheme to £129m in support of projects that aim to accelerate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

Maritime Minister Baroness Charlotte Vere said: "Pushing the boundaries of possibility is integral to the UK' s global ambition of a greener maritime sector. That's why today's new round of funding continues to set that course, not only keeping our climate goals on track but also boosting opportunities for private investment, new jobs and growing the economy."

The Department for Transport said project developers will be able to apply for funding through the scheme between 2 August and 27 September.

