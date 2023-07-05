New Highly Protected Marine Areas come into force

The government has today taken a significant step towards its goal of ensuring 30 per cent of UK land and seas are protected for nature, after three new offshore zones were officially designated as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).

The designations have come into effect for Allonby Bay, North East of Farnes Deep, and Dolphin Head, with the government promising that the new status would help protect some of the UK's most precious marine species and habitats, including honeycomb worm reefs, northern gannets and harbour porpoises, while also improving fish stocks.

"Highly protected marine areas are a crucial part of marine protection measures," said Marine Minister Lord Benyon. "Today is a significant milestone for the UK as we ramp up action to recover our important marine ecosystems, and make sure species and habitats can thrive in healthy, diverse environments. This is a first step with more announcements to come."

The move was also welcomed by Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, who said: "These Highly Protected Marine Areas will help boost the long-term sustainability of these areas of ocean, helping to soften some impacts of climate change while aiding the recovery of marine ecosystems and the fish, marine mammals and seabirds that depend upon them."

The new zones also promise to feed into the government's Net Zero Strategy, with the Allonby Bay area in particular described as an being of significant importance due to its ‘blue carbon' habitats which capture and store carbon.

However, the decision to award Highly Protected status to just three marine areas remains controversial, after the government confirmed earlier this year that it was shelving plans for two further HPMAs. The decision to scale back the proposed pilot areas was branded 'nonsensical' by conservation groups, which warned it would jeopardise efforts to deliver on the government's target of reversing nature loss by 2030.

Joan Edwards, director of policy and public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, wlecomed today's news, but warned further HPMAs were urgently needed. "The designation of these first Highly Protected Marine Areas off England's shores is a significant first step towards ringfencing three small but precious places, where we'll be able to learn what can really happen if nature is given an opportunity to recover," she said. "However, these three tiny spots cover just 0.4 per cent of English seas - and we're looking forward to seeing further designations so that we can safeguard our seas for the future."

In related news, renewables giant Ørsted and marine charity Ocean Conservation Trust today announced they have joined forces on an innovative scheme to help people avoid damaging precious seagrass meadows.

The Blue Meadows marker buoy initiative aims to make it easier for swimmers, fishers, and others using the water to recognise where seagrass beds are found and avoid inadvertently damaging the precious habitat.

"This work builds on Ørsted's long term commitment to environmentally responsible wind farm development and aligns with The Crown Estate's accountability for enhancing marine biodiversity," the company said. "Importantly to Ørsted, the Blue Meadows initiative presents an opportunity to deliver benefits to biodiversity at a sea-scape level and is another step towards achieving the company's promise to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact for all projects commissioned from 2030 onwards."

