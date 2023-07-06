NatWest expands emissions-saving advisory services

Banking giant NatWest has today announced new partnerships with energy advisory firms Perse and Absolar, as part of its latest effort to help business clients save money on their energy bills and develop credible net zero transition strategies.

The bank said that through its new partnership with Perse it would provide businesses with access to free and instantly personalised recommendations on how they can reduce their energy usage. By optimising energy procurement, making easy tweaks to everyday operations and helping businesses to identify the right low carbon technology for them, Perse has already saved its customers over £1m and 4,000 tonnes of CO2, NatWest said.

Meanwhile, a separate partnership with Absolar will see the bank provide business customers with tools to find out whether installing solar energy technologies could deliver attractive returns for their organisation.

Absolar's technology assesses the solar potential of premises remotely and gives an estimate of the savings a business could make by deploying solar panels. With reports typically returned within 48 hours, businesses can quickly get a view of their options and access a directory of certified suppliers in their area, NatWest said.

James Holian, head of business banking at NatWest, said the new services would respond to growing demand from businesses across the UK.

"As the UK's biggest bank for business, we know that many business owners want their businesses to be more sustainable, but find it difficult to know where to start," he said. "We want to help business owners navigate this complexity and connect them to resources and insights so they can both help tackle climate change and grow their businesses. That's why we are proud to launch these new partnerships. Through these, we look forward to giving businesses the tools they need, both to save money and to decarbonise their operations."

Jane Lucy, co-founder CEO of Perse, welcomed the new partnership. "Our personalised recommendations and expertise enables businesses to focus on the right measures for them," she said. "Through this partnership, we look forward to empowering even more businesses to embrace sustainable practices and achieve their energy efficiency and financial goals."

Nic Cory, director at Absolar, said the company was similarly delighted to be partnering with NatWest. "Through our innovative technology, we aim to provide a wider audience of businesses with quick and accurate assessments of their solar potential, allowing data-led and informed decisions about investing in solar power," he said. "By highlighting the significant cost savings and environmental benefits together with providing certainty of investment costs, we can accelerate the transition to a greener future and drive financial success for businesses."

