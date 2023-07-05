Scottish Widows meets climate target early with £1bn green investment drive

Pensions provider Scottish Widows has revealed it has delivered on the first of its core climate targets two years ahead of its 2025 deadline, after investing £1.3bn in climate solutions.

That is the headline finding of the company's annual Responsible Investment and Stewardship Report, in which it conducted a comprehensive analysis of the voting records of its main fund and asset managers as well as an examination of the exposure of the firm's global portfolio to deforestation-related risks.

After increasing investment in 'climate-aware' strategies by £12bn in 2022, the company said it has now invested £17.5bn of its £25bn target in the area, with more than two years remaining before its 2025 deadline.

Major 'climate-aware' investments made in the past year include investing £328m in green initiatives from housing associations to support retrofitting and energy efficiency improvements and investing £30m in electric bus company Zenobe, the firm said.

The investor also analysed its portfolio's exposure to deforestation-related risks over the past year.

It examined £124bn of corporate assets, and found that companies categorised as 'high-risk' for deforestation amounted to 12 per cent of corporate exposure. When it completed the same analysis including the banking sector, Scottish Widows found the proportion increased to 28 per cent. The company said its "immediate next step is to identify priority targets for engagement", as it looks to ramp up efforts to tackle deforestation-related activity within its portfolio.

In the long-term, Scottish Widows said it aims to complement its deforestation exposure analysis with that of other nature-related indicators, which it could use to "build a more holistic view of the real impacts and risks inherent to its current portfolio".

The new report also details the voting activity and engagement on material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues among Scottish Widows' main asset managers over the past year, highlighting instances of managers' failure to meet expectations on core issues.

In collaboration with a number of other UK pension funds, Scottish Widows said it has called a meeting with its main managers to take place this autumn to discuss concerns regarding alignment with its voting positions.

The firm said the event will mark the first ever collective engagement exercise run by an asset owner community for its asset managers, as opposed to investee companies.

Ahead of the meeting, the pensions provider said it has asked its managers to pay "particular attention" to updates to its voting guidelines after it refreshed its priority themes last year to better tackle environment-related risks.

The update includes a new ‘Climate and Environment' theme, which Scottish Widows said is more focussed on nature than its 'Climate and Carbon' predecessor.

"While we have been pleased with the positive strides we have made with our investment managers over the last year, there is still more that needs to be done to ensure activity is aligned with our guidelines - particularly as our thematic priorities continue to evolve," said Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of responsible investments and stewardship at Scottish Widows.

"Strong stewardship is the foundation of any responsible investment approach and a bedrock for protecting and enhancing value for our customers in the long-term."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.