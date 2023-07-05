'It's right that other countries are catching up': Rishi Sunak defends UK approach to net zero

Rishi Sunak has defended the government's approach to the net zero transition, despite widespread concern the UK is rapidly falling behind the US, China, the EU, and others in the race to attract critical green investment.

Speaking during a Liaison Committee hearing in Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister argued that "it's right that other countries are catching up with us", as he insisted the government remained committed to delivering on the UK's net zero targets.

Sunak was quizzed by MPs on a wide range of topics, including the government's record on climate policy and the net zero transition since he entered Downing Street late last year.

The government has been under mounting pressure from businesses, investors, and campaigners to deliver a far stronger and clearer policy response to the rapidly escalating net zero and clean tech investment race sparked by the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's own green industrial plan.

Last week, the Climate Change Committee published a damning assessment of the government's progress towards legally-binding emissions targets over the past year, concluding that the chances of meeting medium and long term goals had deteriorated.

But so far the government has declined to respond in kind with fresh policy or subsidy support, with various Ministers including the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stressing the need to avoid being drawn into a protectionist subsidy arms race. The stance has prompted growing warnings that green and industrial firms could migrate overseas in pursuit of more generous subsidies and ambitious policy frameworks.

However, Sunak defended the government's approach yesterday, insisting the UK remains a leader in the global race to decarbonise. Asked whether the government had any plans for fresh policy interventions in response to the US and EU ahead of the COP28 UN Climate Summit at the end of November, the PM said the UK had already decarbonised faster than any other G7 nation and would continue to take a "different" approach to some of its global competitors.

"Other countries are having to catch up, which is a good thing and we welcome as that will help combat climate change," he said. "We do this in a completely different way.

"Historically, we've done it through things like Contracts for Difference [CfDs] and other things which have brought tens of billions of pounds of investment into the sector. And if you look at that over time, and you actually compare as a percentage of GDP what we've done and what the US have done, we've consistently out-invested and will continue to do so - it's just that people do it in different ways. I think you need to compare on an apples-to-apples basis."

Sunak highlighted the CfD scheme, which the government has used to bring down the cost of renewables and is seeking to replicate for other technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), as an exemplar of "a different way to bring investment into the green transition".

"But also on the R&D side, we've protected out R&D [research and development] budget - it's growing - and that's ultimately how we can also contribute," he added. "Because if we can develop the technologies that will help us deal with these things, and then commercialise them, that will do enormous good for the world. And that's something that plays to our strengths."

Sunak's comments came as he faces a huge backlash over reports the government could be poised to drop the UK's flagship promise, first made in 2019, to double its international climate finance to £11.6bn by 2026. The commitment is widely seen as critical diplomatic leverage to helping secure an ambitious outcome from what are looking likely to be fraught negotiations between at COP28 in November.

The CCC has also repeatedly warned the UK risks missing out on the huge green jobs and investment opportunity of the net zero transition by failing to go further and faster in myriad key policy areas from energy efficiency and clean energy to industrial decarbonisation and green transport.

Last week, the CCC delivered its annual report to Parliament, which warned the UK now had "markedly less" chance of meeting its statutory carbon targets from 2030 onwards than it did a year ago, due to a paucity of new climate action and leadership from the government over the past 12 months. As a result, it said the UK had already lost its global leadership position on climate action.

The publication of the report was followed by the shock resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith as International Environment Minister. In a scathing resignation letter, Goldsmith accused Sunak of being "simply uninterested" in environmental and climate issues and claimed the government had "effectively abandoned" scores of green pledges, including the UK's "solemn" promise to provide £11.6bn in climate finance.

Former PM Theresa May also joined the chorus of voices criticising government inaction on net zero, last week warning the UK was now falling behind other countries as it has been too slow to act in response to the multi-billion-dollar clean tech subsidies touted by the US and the EU.

Conservative MP Philip Dunne, who chairs Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee, asked the PM to reflect on the damning findings of last week's CCC report, as he referenced Goldsmith's acrimonious departure from the government.

In response, Sunak said he disagreed with the criticism contained in Lord Goldsmith's letter, arguing the UK's climate and environmental record "is second to none". "We should be very proud of our leadership role in tackling climate change but also putting nature at the heart of how we do so," he said.

While the UK is currently on track to meet its carbon budget goals for the 2020s, a key thrust of the CCC's criticism last week focused on the lack of new policy measures for meeting the UK's legally-binding climate targets for 2030 and beyond.

But Sunak rejected criticism of the glaring gaps in UK climate policy for driving down emissions in the coming years, arguing it is "hard to predict" how economic trends may play out in the subsequent decade.

"With regards to 2033 and then 2037, which is when some of these future carbon budgets are, of course we've already set out that some of those policies will evolve over time," the PM said. "It's hard to predict right now with certainty the exact shape of the UK economy in 2037. But we've done a better job of this than anybody else. We have the most ambitious targets compared to anybody else. So I feel nothing but proud and confident in our record."

Sunak also insisted the UK would continue to lead on both climate and nature issues internationally in the run up to this year's UN COP28 Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I think part of the focus this year will be on attracting private capital to help with the transition," he added. "And that's something - given our strength in financial services - that is an area where I think we can obviously play a leading role."

However, the PM's comments during yesterday's Liaison Committee hearing come amid growing frustration within even the Conservative Party's own ranks on the paucity of climate action and leadership from Downing Street over the past year.

Recently the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) - which is backed by over 100 Tory MPs - announced plans to establish a new advisory group aimed at pushing the government to embrace bolder net zero and nature policies in the run up to next year's General Election.

Among the almost two dozen senior Tories to join the new CEN advisory group are former Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who also oversaw the COP26 UN Climate Summit as President in 2021.

Sharma also wants an end to the 'de facto' ban on the development of new onshore wind farms in England, which has been in place since 2015, and he yesterday publicly challenged Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart on the issue on Twitter.

"How are we getting on with overturning the effective ban on onshore wind?" Sharma asked the Minister.

Totally agree on need for expansion of low carbon power to enhance the UK's energy and climate security



How are we getting on with overturning the effective ban on onshore wind?@grahamstuart https://t.co/H0COXbHd5t — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the government's former net zero tsar, Chris Skidmore, yesterday gave a speech in Brussels in which he called for greater co-operation between the UK and EU to deliver a more co-ordinated approach to the US IRA.

"In response to the IRA, it is clear I believe that both the EU and the UK are not willing to join a subsidy race, particularly around opex subsidies, but rather to deliver smart co-investments through the principle of comparative advantage, picking the races we wish to succeed in, if not the winners," he said. "If it is this principle that will drive our economic competitiveness, this necessitates both the UK and the EU identifying not only where these races should be take place, but how they should be run. The creation of new net zero markets is now essential, yet these can be strengthened if we recognise that there is a European model of economically successful decarbonisation that can be developed."

Skidmore argued this model should entail a commitment to green trade, high quality low carbon goods and services, and the development of agile regulations that can respond to emerging clean tech markets.

