Carlyle acquires majority stake in sustainability consultancy Anthesis

Global investment firm Carlyle has announced it has agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in sustainability consultancy firm Anthesis.

The investor announced the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - late last week, confirming it will be investing in the company alongside Anthesis' employee shareholders and existing shareholder Palatine which will be reinvesting for a minority stake.

Stuart McLachlan, chief executive of Anthesis, welcomed the news of the acquisition, predicting it would provide a further boost to the company's expansion plans.

"Anthesis is uniquely positioned to provide the holistic solutions the market demands, harnessing its advisory, digital, carbon, and communication skills in response to regulatory and stakeholder pressures," he said. "We are excited to work closely with Carlyle to further strengthen their approach to ESG and sustainability, as they seek to lead by example in the global investment industry. We will continue to act as guides to our clients, realising the value creation opportunity of sustainability in our rapidly changing world."

Anthesis was founded 10 years ago and now works with more than 4,000 clients, including leading corporates, financial, and governmental institutions, to help them develop ESG and net zero strategies.

The team comprises 1,250 specialists across 39 offices in 22 countries and has grown rapidly in recent years following a string of acquisitions.

The company, which also has B Corp certification, has completed 18 add-on acquisitions since inception and said it "supports its highly diversified blue-chip client base in multiple aspects of their business, focusing on developing and activating sustainability strategies, enhancing digital capabilities, implementing carbon reduction plans and creating purpose-led communications".

Equity for the investment will be provided by Carlyle Europe Partners (CEP) platform. Following the completion of the deal, Carlyle said it will support Anthesis to build upon its industry leading position in end-to-end sustainability solutions through international expansion, broadening the company's service offering, and continuing to build on its track record of mergers and acquisitions.

Carlyle said the transaction will strengthen its "firm-wide commitment to demonstrating leadership around critical ESG issues, and to create and execute increasingly more effective decarbonisation strategies to build value across investments".

"In Anthesis, we identified an opportunity to partner with a mission driven business that is uniquely positioned to deliver impact," said Mark Dale, managing director on the Carlyle Europe Partners investment advisory team.

"As demand for sustainability solutions continues to accelerate, we believe Anthesis' long-standing reputation for leading technical expertise and track record of high-quality delivery, makes the company exceptionally well positioned to further scale to meet this growing opportunity. Leveraging Carlyle's global network and expertise in scaling similar businesses, we are delighted to support Stuart and the entire team in the next chapter of its growth journey."

