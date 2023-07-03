'A very bad line-call': Campaigners urge Wimbledon to drop Barclays sponsorship

As the Wimbledon Championships opens its first round of games this morning, campaign group Make My Money Matter is calling on its hosts, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), to rethink its sponsorship deal with banking giant Barclays.

Serving up a letter supported by a number of environmental organisations, activists, and celebrities, the sustainable investment pressure group warned the partnership would make the tennis club complicit in the activities of 'Europe's largest fossil fuel funder'.

The organisation called for AELTC to join the growing number of sporting events and cultural institutions decarbonising their partnerships, such as the British LGBT Awards, the Australian Opens, and the British Museum.

The letter read: "Barclays is financing and profiting from climate chaos, and accepting a sponsorship deal from them is an endorsement of these actions.

"We believe this decision is not only bad for the environment, but also inconsistent with Wimbledon's cultural legacy and environmental policies."

The tennis club agreed the approximately £20m-a-year deal earlier this year, and recently announced plans to brand the entire court in Barclays' colours.

However, Make My Money Matter, a pressure group set up by screenwriter and director Richard Curtis, suggested the move could open the club up to accusations of greenwashing.

In 2019, the AELTC pledged to 'combat climate change through its partnerships' under the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. On its website, it also makes a promise to "work towards our aim to have and advocate for a positive impact on our environment".

Yet its new sponsor Barclays was featured in the list of the top 10 biggest global investors in fossil fuels in this year's ‘Banking on Climate Crisis' report. It has invested $190bn in oil and gas since the Paris Climate Agreement, and in the last two years, handed out $38bn to fossil fuel companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies.

The letter also noted Barclays was "lagging behind" other high street banks in terms of its policy restrictions on direct financing of new oil and gas projects. This is despite official UN guidance and the International Energy Agency's warning two years ago that "there can be no new investments in oil, gas and coal, from now".

Richard Curtis said: "With the great respect and love for Wimbledon - and all the magic from Billie Jean King to Andy Murray - the decision of the AELTC to partner with Barclays is a very bad line-call.

"By agreeing a new sponsorship deal with Barclays, Wimbledon is damaging its reputation, failing to meet public expectations and endangering our wonderful green planet that they're meant to embody.

"It's getting very late in the day to tackle the climate crisis - we're at the semi-finals now - and so it's time for Wimbledon to knock Barclays out of the competition by dropping them as a sponsor"

Make My Money Matter is not the only group questioning Wimbledon's new sponsorship. According to research commissioned by the organisation, the majority of the British public agree that Wimbledon should drop Barclays as a partner, and only 13 per cent were in favour of the partnership.

The letter received a number of celebrity endorsements, including from actor Emma Thompson, TV personality Mary Portas, musician Brian Eno, and Olympic gold medalist Etienne Scott.

The message was also supported by environmental groups Greenpeace UK, Bank on our Future, and Business Declares, among others.

When asked about its Wimbledon sponsorship and track record of fossil fuel investments, a Barclays spokesperson said: "As one of the first banks to set an ambition to become net zero by 2050, we are clear that addressing climate change is an urgent and complex challenge. We are using our entire franchise to support new green technologies and infrastructure projects that will build up low-carbon capacity and capability, having provided over £87bn of green finance since 2018. We have set a target to facilitate $1tr in Sustainable and Transition financing between 2023 and 2030 and we have set a mandate to invest £500m of our own capital into global climate-tech start-ups by the end of 2027.

"Integrating the IEA NZE2050 1.5°C-aligned temperature rise scenario, we have set 2030 targets to reduce the emissions that we finance in five high emitting sectors in our financing portfolio, including the Energy sector, where we have achieved a 32% reduction in our financed emissions since 2020.

"We believe that Barclays can make the greatest difference as a bank by working with customers and clients as they transition to a low-carbon business model, focussing on facilitating the finance needed to change business practices and scale new green technologies. This includes many oil and gas companies that are critical to the transition, and have committed significant resources and expertise to renewable energy. Where companies are unwilling to reduce their emissions consistent with internationally accepted pathways, they may find it difficult to access financing, including from Barclays."

The news comes just days after Wimbledon and its drinks partner Evian announced refillable water bottles and fountains are to made available on court during this year's championships for the first time.

In a statement, the AELTC reiterated its backing for Barclays as a sponsor due to the bank's "commitment to creating access to sport for all" and its "generous support of the Wimbledon Foundation".

The AELTC also insisted it remained "fully committed" to helping protect the environment, which it described as "one of the defining challenges of our times".

"We believe that Wimbledon, along with other major sporting bodies and events, has a meaningful role to play in helping to protect the environment, today and for the future," it said in a statement, which highlighted its efforts such as using 100 per cent renewable electricity at the Championships. "Our ambition to have a positive impact on the environment is central to our day-to-day operations and is a core part of putting on a successful Championships."

