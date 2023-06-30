UK climate progress warnings and refillable Wimbledon water: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Annual progress report warns government's official advisors have 'markedly less' confidence in the UK's ability to meet its decarbonisation targets from 2030 onwards.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

But campaigners warn ambitious agreement urgently needed to reform global financial system and accelerate flows of climate finance.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Hotly-anticipated standards widely welcomed by governments, financial regulators and business as a key framework for integrating climate risk data into corporate financial reports.

- By Sian Barnett Wike

New scheme from carbon offset specialist South Pole aims to replace terms such as 'carbon neutral' and help companies demonstrate they are taking steps to cut emissions.

- by Amber Rolt

Players to get access to refillable water bottles on court as Evian and Wimbledon pilot new waste-saving initiatives.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.