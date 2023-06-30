UK climate progress warnings and refillable Wimbledon water: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

From the Climate Change Committee's annual progress report to new ISSB climate risk reporting standards, BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Climate Change Committee warns UK has 'lost' its global net zero leadership position

Annual progress report warns government's official advisors have 'markedly less' confidence in the UK's ability to meet its decarbonisation targets from 2030 onwards.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Paris Finance Summit delivers debt pause deal for climate vulnerable countries

But campaigners warn ambitious agreement urgently needed to reform global financial system and accelerate flows of climate finance.

- by James Murray (@James_BG

 

ISSB unveils 'common language' global standards for climate risk reporting

Hotly-anticipated standards widely welcomed by governments, financial regulators and business as a key framework for integrating climate risk data into corporate financial reports.

- By Sian Barnett Wike

 

'Funding Climate Action': New label aims to tackle 'green hushing' risk

New scheme from carbon offset specialist South Pole aims to replace terms such as 'carbon neutral' and help companies demonstrate they are taking steps to cut emissions.

- by Amber Rolt

 

Evian serves up Wimbledon's first on court refillable water system

Players to get access to refillable water bottles on court as Evian and Wimbledon pilot new waste-saving initiatives.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

