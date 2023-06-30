UK Green Business Awards 2023: In photos

The great and good of the green economy all came together last night for the inaugural UK Green Business Awards - and they did not disappoint.

In a packed out central London venue, over 400 people from across the green economy gathered together to celebrate another year of huge success, with 25 worthy winners taking home awards, in addition to a further 39 Highly Commended entries. A list of all the winners and entries can be seen here.

Compered by the fantastic Rachel Parris, the evening saw a speeches from BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, Politician of the Year Chris Skidmore MP, and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sir Johnathon Porritt.

Relive the top moments and memories in our photo gallery slideshow above.

