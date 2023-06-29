'Terrestrial carbon stores': Government promises action to rewet lowland peat

The government has this week re-iterated its commitment to tackling peat degradation in lowland agricultural landscapes, awarding new funding and promising further action to tackle the "significant" emissions that result from dried out peat soils.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey yesterday announced £7.5m in new funding has been awarded to two projects which seek to reduce peat-related carbon emissions through improved water management practices, as she also promised to act on new recommendations from the Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force.

Peat soils contain more than half of the country's terrestrial carbon stores, according to data from the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). However, as a result of centuries of drainage to create land suitable for agriculture, peat soils are drying out, which causes the organic matter they contain to decompose and release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Today, just one per cent of England's lowland peatlands remain in a near-natural state.

Robert Caudwell, independent chair of the government-commissioned Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force, yesterday published a new report setting out 14 recommendations on how the government and wider farming sector can ensure lowland peat soils are managed more sustainably.

The recommendations include new investment in water storage, management, and control of peatlands; public money to support wetter modes of farming on peat soils; technical advice on how to keep peat soils wetter; new mechanisms for improving access to private finance; raising the profile of lowland agricultural peat soils; and adopting the task force's roadmap for enabling commercially viable paludiculture, or farming on rewetted peat.

Coffey said the government intends "to take forward action on all the recommendations, including, where relevant, investing in research and undertaking further policy analysis to consider appropriate next steps".

She added that the government will now begin working with farmers, land managers, water managers and other key stakeholders to control water levels beneath peatland soils in a process known as 're-wetting'.

Defra said the approach can deliver a series of environmental benefits including carbon emission reductions, improved food security and wetland biodiversity, as well as better protection for communities from flooding.

"Our peatlands are invaluable allies in our battle against climate change, housing over half of our terrestrial carbon stores and providing resilience for future farming," said Environment Minister Trudy Harrison.

"These new measures, which include funding for innovative new water management schemes, bolster our efforts to protect and improve peat soils - enhancing carbon storage, preserving vital ecosystems, and paving the way for a more sustainable future."

The £7.5m of new funding will be used to "kickstart" a series of improvements on how the UK manages water resources to rewet and preserve peat soils, Defra said.

The money will also "drive advancements" in efforts to better understand lowland peat environments through new infrastructure and monitoring technology that can give landowners more control of water levels.

The new funding is being distributed across two pilots. The first - The Lowland Agricultural Peat Small Infrastructure Pilot - is receiving £5.45m which will be used to support the installation of infrastructure and monitoring technology to enable more control of water levels for the preservation and rewetting of lowland peat. Delivery of this project is being supported by the Association of Drainage Authorities.

The second pilot - The Lowland Agricultural Peat Water Discovery Pilot - is set to receive £2.2m which will be delivered by the Environment Agency and will allow local and peatland partnerships to collaborate to develop costed water level management plans for lowland peat areas in England.

"Drawing on the report's recommendations, we recognise that the sustainable management of the water environment through raising the water table within peat soils holds a pivotal role in protecting the carbon it stores," said Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency.

"The report findings combined with further research and development provide useful support and incentives to farmers looking to transition to more climate friendly farming of peat soils."

A further 12 projects are also set to receive a share of £5m funding through the Paludiculture Exploration Fund grant scheme which has been administered by Natural England.

The scheme seeks to help understand and overcome barriers to developing paludiculture as a commercially viable farming practice on lowland peat soils.

"Lowland peatlands play an important role in combating climate change, by keeping carbon in the land and out of the air," said Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England.

"Working with land managers and others, it is imperative we find ways to support livelihoods and produce what society needs while at the same time halting the degradation of peat soils. This promising form of wetland agriculture holds tremendous potential for both revitalising peatlands and supporting profitable and sustainable rural businesses."

Caudwell stressed that "all the evidence" demonstrates that reducing emissions from lowland peat is "vital" as part of the country's plans to tackle climate change.

"The report and the UK government's response are important first steps in a journey that will require partnership between all stakeholders, and I am confident that the work that is already underway will give farmers opportunities to develop their businesses and contribute to the challenge of net zero," he said.

Defra said that the evidence generated by the projects will allow it to deliver on its lowland peat commitments within the government's England Peat Action Plan, Net Zero Strategy, Environmental Improvement Plan, and Plan for Water.

The news came on the same day as the Climate Change Committee published a scathing report accusing the government of making negligible progress with its decarbonisation policy programme over the past 12 months.

