'Astra Carta': King Charles launches mission to build a sustainable space industry

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) has announced the launch of Astra Carta, a new initiative designed to encourage the private sector to embed sustainability at the heart of the fast-expanding space industry.

The Astra Carta framework was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The SMI said the new Astra Carta, which offers a roadmap for how companies can work in partnership with governments and other stakeholders to align space-related activities with sustainability goals and standards, has been launched to "shape a future of responsible and sustainable space exploration, development and cooperation".

Jennifer Jordan Saifi, chief executive officer of the SMI, described the Astra Carta as a "collective call to action" that seeks to unite the public and private sectors in a "shared commitment to the responsible and sustainable use of outer space".

"As we embark on this journey we remember to preserve and protect our origins on Earth," said Saifi. "Inspired by the Terra Carta, which continues to chart a path towards a more sustainable future for Nature, People and Planet, this transformative framework extends those principles to the realms beyond our world. This means placing sustainability at the centre of all that we do across the space value chain."

The Astra Carta builds on the principles of the SMI's Terra Carta, a document launched in 2020 by King Charles - then Prince of Wales - which set out principles for businesses to put "nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation".

The new Astra Carta framework also recognises "the unique role that space can play in creating sustainable Earth and the need for space-related industries to consider environmental and sustainability impacts both on and beyond our planet".

King Charles first outlined his vision for space-based sustainability at the Space Sustainability Summit in 2022. The Astra Carta was then created with input from space and industry experts, including former Canadian astronaut and commander of the International Space Station Colonel Chris Hadfield.

"The Astra Carta creates an opportunity to align private sector and other stakeholders with an ambition to place sustainability at the heart of the space industry," Hadfield said. "Whether its executing activity in the most sustainable way or leveraging all that space has to offer for sustainability here on Earth, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Astra Carta is a call to action and convenes those best placed to contribute."

UK astronaut Tim Peake also celebrated the announcement on Twitter. "Space benefits us all," he said. "From medicine, materials, clean energy and water, communications and the climate. But we have to use space responsibly."

Space benefits us all. From medicine, materials, clean energy & water, communications, climate & much more.



But we have to use space responsibly. It's an honour to support HM King Charles III's ‘Astra Carta' initiative - a framework for sustainable space being embraced at… — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) June 28, 2023

At a separate roundtable event on space sustainability also held today under the banned of the Space Sustainability Symposium, Science Minister George Freeman stressed the importance of addressing the mounting issue of space junk.

Freeman re-iterated the government's "unwavering commitment" to tackling the imminent threat of 'space junk' in the form of defunct satellites and debris that can enter the atmosphere and hamper further space exploration by signing a Memorandum of Principles for Space Sustainability.

With a wide range of satellite communications from now "vital" to our daily lives, Freeman warned that 'junk' from old satellites, spent rocket stages, and small flakes of paint now pose an "increasing threat" to both commercial satellites and our ability to further explore space.

"We cannot allow the growing problem of space debris to undermine our ability to harness space for global good," he said. "We have both a moral duty to future generations and an economic interest to safeguard space sustainability. Failing to act is not an option."

Freeman suggested there should be an international framework for the commercial space sector to ensure it is minimising new debris, clearing junk, and investing in in-flight servicing, retrieval, and advanced satellite technologies, which he said could "maximise" the efficient use of the space spectrum.

"This needs global leadership which the UK has committed to provide as part of our National Space Strategy," Freeman said. "Only through international cooperation can we meet our space sustainability goals."

A Memorandum of Principles for Space Sustainability was signed by Freeman and space industry exectutives yesterday, with more than 40 signatories including executives from OneWeb and EchoStar signing the document yesterday.

Freeman said it was designed to "create a global space market which rewards sustainable behaviours by working with other responsible space nations to set the standards for the world to followy."

It has been signed a year on from the announcement of the Plan for Space Sustainability (PSS) which the government launched in June last year to improve the UK's sustainable use of space.

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive officer, UK Space Agency, welcomed the news of the memorandum and said sustainable practices are "crucial if we want to guarantee the safe and prosperous use of space for future generations."

"This is a huge priority for the UK Space Agency and today we have unveiled a set of principles to inform a new standard that will ensure space companies can put sustainability at the heart of their plans in a way that encourages investment and growth across the sector," he said.

"It's a landmark moment that demonstrates the UK's commitment to responsible activity in space, backing the government's Plan for Space Sustainability and sending a message to the world about the importance of protecting the environment beyond our skies."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.