Study: Nature and climate-friendly farming transition needs £4.4bn in public funding

The UK and devolved governments will need to provide at least £4.4bn a year to support nature and climate-friendly farming practices if environmental goals are to be met, a study from leading conservation bodies has concluded.

The research, published this morning, argues a significant increase in funding is needed for agri-environment schemes that would allow the UK to achieve its net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets, halt and reverse declines in nature, improve air and water quality, and protect cultural heritage.

Commissioned by the RSPB, the Wildlife Trusts, and the National Trust, the study notes that the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis have led to "significant changes" in the cost drivers impacting UK agriculture, with more investment now needed to deliver the projects that can curb environmental impacts.

The report comes after the government recently announced a number of changes to its flagship Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme, as it looks to encourage more farmers to make environmental improvements in return for subsidy payments. However, both farming and conservation groups have long argued more funding needs to be mobilised through the government's new schemes to deliver significant changes in the way farms operate.

"Recognising the scale of investment needed includes future proofing our farming system," said Katie-jo Luxton, director of conservation at the RSPB. "Put simply, nature underpins our ability to produce food, and without a system resilient to the challenges of the nature and climate emergency, we put our own long term food security at risk,"

The £4.4bn headline figure would need to go towards funding the creation and restoration of priority habitats and wildlife, protecting soil and water resources, and expanding organic farming, according to the report.

The overall total is significantly larger than the estimates made in previous studies from 2017 and 2019 by the same author, environmental economist Matt Rayment, largely because for the first time the research accounted for changes in land use required to meet net zero goals. The inclusion of these factors added £1.2bn into the overall cost estimate.

Increases in farm input and output costs, as well as increased levels of policy ambition in some areas, such as hedgerow management and water pollution, also contributed to the higher estimate.

The UK government currently spends around £3.5bn on agricultural subsidies each year, and is in the midst of a major programme of subsidy reform designed to encourage farmers to make more nature- and climate-friendly investments.

Joan Edwards, director of public affairs at the Wildlife Trusts, urged the Treasury to "back up political promises with more cash".

"If we want to reverse [the loss of wildlife], then we must learn to value nature," she said. "This new report shows that a step change in investment from our governments is badly needed to get wildlife into recovery and take action on land to address the climate crisis. We are calling on all UK Governments to ramp up support for farmers and land managers so they feel it's worth taking action for nature."

The report is published a day after a separate analysis from Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) on the UK's progress towards decarbonising land use and farming, which warned there had been "little or no progress" on peatland restoration, woodland creation, nature-friendly farming practices, and bioenergy crop production over the past year. It also comes as the Climate Change Committee today published a highly critical assessment of the government's lack of progress towards meeting its climate goals, including its failure to come forward with more ambitious plans to cut emissions from land use and agriculture.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment on the latest report at the time of going to press.

However, in a response provided yesterday to ECIU's research, a spokesperson said: "Protecting and restoring our natural environment and adapting to climate change, including through investing in nature-based solutions such as tree planting and peatland restoration, goes hand in hand with achieving our net zero future.

"Through our £750m Nature for Climate Fund and the introduction of our new environmental land management schemes, we are supporting farmers and land managers to both seize further sequestration opportunities and reduce their emissions from agricultural production."

